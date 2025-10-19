Minecraft is now a fully fledged, dungeon-crawling fantasy RPG, thanks to Soulsteel

If you've ever wished that Minecraft had more in common with the likes of Skyrim or Diablo, you're in luck. New server Soulsteel transforms the iconic blocky sandbox into one of the best RPGs Minecraft has ever offered. With a complete, bustling hub city, numerous dungeons to battle your way through, rare gear to collect, and a wealth of potential upgrades to unlock, this complete reimagining of Minecraft is one you won't want to miss, and you can try it today.

Soulsteel comes from the Minecraft specialists at Noxcrew, a team that has brought us some of the best Minecraft servers over the years. It puts you in the boots of a relic hunter searching for adventure and treasure in equal measure. Your journey begins in the main town of Port Fortuna, a stunning area filled with the promise of NPCs to meet and quests to sign up for. Wander around and you'll find all manner of shops, crafting areas, and places to turn your hard-won materials into stat-boosting runes or other items to help you on your next outing.

The main activity in Soulsteel is exploring dungeons, but these are much more spectacular than you might be used to from the regular sandbox game. You'll have a limited amount of time to fight your way through foes, navigate past traps, and solve puzzles to earn the loot hidden within. As you claim rewards, you're able to upgrade both your gear and how long you can stay in a given dungeon, opening up the potential to delve even deeper.

With a wide range of armor and weapons to unlock, you can adapt your play style however you wish. Personally, I'm a sucker for going to town on my foes with a giant hammer, but there are all manner of melee, ranged, and magical tools, many of which boast special abilities to enhance your skills even further. You're even able to set up your own campsite and decorate it with the spoils of your exploits, then settle in around the fire with your companions before enhancing your equipment and heading out once more.

This fantasy game spin on Minecraft already offers a sprawling world map that's filled with numerous dangerous labyrinths to explore. But Noxcrew says the launch of Soulsteel is just the start, and that it'll continue to grow and evolve over time. Future updates are planned that will introduce "new regions, dungeons, weapons, armor sets, characters, enemies, and cosmetics." Co-owner Joe Arsenault says the team has "so many cool plans and ideas for where we want to take the journey, and we can't wait to share them with you."

Soulsteel is out now and available with Minecraft Bedrock Edition - you'll find it in the server browser tab. You can learn more via Noxcrew's official website.

Make sure you've checked our updated list of the best Minecraft mods to see what we recommend using in 2025, and don't forget the best Minecraft shaders so your game looks better than ever.

Discovered another server that deserves more attention? Tell us about it in the PCGamesN Discord, where you can chat with staff and fellow readers.