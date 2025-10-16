Minecraft's new spear has already been buffed, so now you can actually use its best move

Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem has just landed in the Bedrock edition, and Mojang's already got good news for spear lovers. The new weapon is a brilliant addition to the iconic sandbox game, giving you range, mobility, and the potential to knock your opponents clean off their mounts. But one of its best moves, the lunge, was basically unusable due to the ridiculous durability cost - until now.

The Minecraft spear is part of the new Mounts of Mayhem update, which was first made playable with a Java snapshot last week, and has now been brought to Bedrock's Minecraft preview. That means all players can try out the survival game's Nautilus mount with its ability to let you breathe underwater as long as you're riding it, go toe-to-toe with zombie horseback riders, and put the spear through its paces.

Unlocking the spear's most fun move requires you to apply the new lunge enchantment, which causes your basic jab attacks to send you flying forward. It's great for getting around quickly, especially if you combine it with the Elytra cape. You can then unleash a charge attack as you soar in, taking advantage of the speed-based damage boost to deal devastating blows to your foes.

There's one massive problem, however. Using lunge absolutely demolishes your spear's durability - by eight points at level one, 32 at level two, and a whopping 128 at level three. For reference, a copper spear has 190 durability, while an iron one has 250).

On top of that, you've been unable to combine it with the mending enchantment, making it basically unusable. Fortunately, the new Minecraft snapshot changes this, and you're now able to enchant a spear with both lunge and mending, giving you a chance to repair between dashes by gathering experience orbs from fallen mobs.

I'd personally still like to see that durability cost come down a little, but it's a step in the right direction. The update also allows you to leash zombie horses once you've removed their undead jockey (yes, I read that in the voice too), and it allows the nautilus to be controlled on land. They'll still be suffocating, but you'll at least have a better chance to steer them back into the water.

Minecraft snapshot 25w42a is out now, and the first Mounts of Mayhem test release is also available via Minecraft preview. Read through the latest snapshot patch notes for a full rundown of tweaks and data pack changes.

