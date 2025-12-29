Minecraft's unofficial "WW1 update" uses the spear as artillery and lets you parry TNT

Minecraft players are some of the most innovative among us. You may walk past them on the street, sit next to them on the bus, or chat to them in the office without ever realizing their genius. But when it comes to creating new, exciting technology within the constraints of a block-based environment, they're second to none. I thought I was clever for working out how to sticky jump in Team Fortress 2 all those years ago, but this is on another level. All you need is a spear, a crenelated tower, and a block of TNT. Simple.

Much like the advent of the printing press ushered in a new era of modernization in 1440, the spear has revolutionized Minecraft. Players quickly figured out how to make an artillery cannon out of a Golem, TNT cannon, and a copper chest, but the spear-enabled TNT trebuchet is even more devastating.

The fact that I'm even writing these sentences shows that Minecraft deserves its place on our list of the best sandbox games ever made, but the spear in particular has been a deadly addition. Added in the recent Mounts of Mayhem update, the already-strong weapon was buffed twice in quick succession, making it one of the most deadly craftables in the game.

However, it's when you put such a potent tool in the hands of players that it becomes really dangerous. Just check out this example of a player who uses a spear to redirect TNT blocks spawned by their TNT cannon. For those unaware, a TNT cannon is a contraption made up of blocks, water, and Redstone. Add a button, some carpet, and a fence, and you have a fully working TNT cannon.

Most players use these for clearing terrain or mining, but they have obvious combat uses, too. The addition of a spear serves to make the TNT cannon even more effective, sending the explosive blocks flying farther than is possible without the judicious application of a sharp stick.

However, we're not stopping there. Not content with creating the most brutal siege engine since the aforementioned artillery, players are now wondering whether they can take things even further. One player jokes that the "Minecraft WW1 update goes crazy," referencing the airships, artillery, and new and improved TNT cannon that have recently been designed by players.

"Could I redirect an already moving TNT this way?" another asks, before others confirm that yes, you can now parry TNT in Minecraft. Soon it'll be the World War 1 Soulslike we always dreamed of. Whether you're intent on efficient mining techniques, griefing your friends, or painstakingly recreating the Battle of the Somme, the spear x TNT cannon combo is the perfect invention for your needs. And for those of us on the receiving end of these explosive bombardments-get practicing that parry timing.