Minecraft Spongebob Squarepants DLC invites you to Bikini Bottom

Minecraft‘s Spongebob Squarepants DLC is upon us, and brings with it plenty of skins, classic Bikini Bottom locations, and a good excuse to see how on the nose the Spongebob model is. There’s been a slew of fun DLC for Minecraft recently, but it’s hard not to get caught up in the nostalgia of this one.

The trailer shows everything off beautifully, with Bikini Bottom in full view and the classic backdrop of weird floating flowers in the sky/sea. It looks as though there are plenty of different things to do in the area; from exploring caves to racing around in a burger-mobile to just chilling on a rollercoaster. The pack also comes with forty different skins and can be bought on the Minecraft Marketplace for 1340 coins.

Spark Universe are the creators of this DLC, and they’ve made a few things before like a free YouTube Creators Skin Pack, and also a Monsters++ pack that adds in a bunch of classic monsters like dragons and whatnot. It’s been a very good time for official DLC packs recently, especially with the standout Spellcraft DLC releasing for free a short while ago.

While there are still plenty of players who’d rather stay away from official things and stick to mods, it’s nice to see Minecraft continue to be supported from just about every conceivable angle. That being said, the modding scene has been incredible recently. Things like the Immersive Portals mod allow for impossible level design, and the Mi Alliance mod allows you to command your very own army.

