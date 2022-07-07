This Minecraft Stranger Things build is excellent

Minecraft doesn’t have any official Stranger Things DLC, at least not yet, but it was only a matter of time until people started building things from the Netflix show anyway. It’s not as though horror is completely antithetical to what Minecraft is about; just stumble across the mighty Warden, and you’ll know that’s the case, but it still takes some effort to make things genuinely creepy in such a cute game.

That’s not stopped Redditors Fiki And Biki though, who decided they wanted to build the Creel House from Stranger Things out of voxels. They took to Reddit to post up some images from the build, and the photo editing on the first one really adds a sense of unease to the whole thing. If you’re interested in watching how it was actually built, you’ll be glad to know you can do so on YouTube.

While most of the edge is imbued thanks to editing, little things like the leaves being removed from The Upside Down version of the building help immensely. A few players also said it would be an excellent idea to build a nether portal in the overworld one, warp through it, and then recreate the house around it perfectly too. This would properly replicate the show, and is actually just a solid idea for a map on its own.

Recreating things perfectly takes a lot of time and effort, but imagine running through scenes from the show in both the nether and the overworld, all of which are like for like aside from the different enemies running around. It’d be a wonderfully unsettling experience.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

In other Minecraft news, one very clever fan has been working on real-world modular Redstone devices that you absolutely must witness.