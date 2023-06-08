Minecraft suspicious sand explained

What is Minecraft suspicious sand? The latest Minecraft update has peppered untold riches throughout the world, buried away inside special blocks. These blocks are called suspicious sand, and we’ve scoured the world to help you identify where the treasures are hidden, and how you can extract them without breaking the loot in the process.

The Minecraft 1.20 update introduced archeology into the blocky world, so gear up, grab your trilby, and prepare to get rich. Before you head off on your adventure, it’s worth noting that you’ll need to craft yourself a Minecraft brush, or any suspicious sand tiles you find won’t be worth a thing. Here’s how to find Minecraft suspicious sand.

Where to find Minecraft suspicious sand

You can find Minecraft suspicious sand in three places:

Desert wells

Desert pyramids

Inside warm ocean ruins

You can tell suspicious sand from the regular variety by a subtle difference in the texture. Suspicious sand has slightly darker spots on the surface, compared to regular sand which is one color. It can be difficult at first to spot the difference between the two types of block, so make sure you’re staying alert when exploring.

Once you’ve discovered some suspicious sand, it’s time to get your brush out and get to work. A block of suspicious sand must be dry for you to crush away its edges, but if you find one that’s prime for excavation, simply use your brush on it until its contents spill out onto the ground.

Now you know where to look for Minecraft suspicious sand, there’s nothing stopping you from kitting out your dream Minecraft build with all the wonders of the desert. If you want to shake up your experience in the open-world game, check out the best Minecraft mods, and even the best Minecraft servers if you’re looking for a new place to call home.