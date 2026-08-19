A new Transformers Minecraft add-on lets you unleash chaos as both Autobots and Decepticons

The Transformers are about to overwhelm your Minecraft world, thanks to a new add-on from Syclone Studios that has just arrived on the Minecraft Marketplace. This latest inclusion lets you jump into a dozen iconic Autobot and Decepticon characters, from Optimus Prime and Megatron to the likes of Grimlock and Galvatron. You can stomp your way across the fields and deserts of the sandbox game leaving chaos in your wake, or transform into their signature vehicle forms to zip across the map.

Developer Syclone Studios previously brought the Transformers to Minecraft in 2024, with a standalone story map DLC that let you fight as the Autobots against the Decepticons. This new add-on is a more free-form, fully fledged offering, however. It gives you a total of 12 characters to use across both sides of the conflict, each with their own unique vehicle transformations, abilities, and weapons. There are some classic designs here, with many feeling like throwbacks to the original Generation One designs.

While the add-on's store page doesn't detail the full list, it does show us all the models: Optimus Prime, Elita, Bumblebee, Grimlock, Jazz, Jetfire, Megatron, Shockwave, Soundwave, Galvatron, Starscream, and Vortex all appear to be present and correct. Each has a distinct vehicle version, so whether you want to turn yourself into Megatron's flying tank, Elita's high-speed car, or Grimlock's fire-breathing dinosaur form, you're free to do so.

The mod also lets you set other handy world toggles, such as the level of destruction the Transformers will inflict on the environment. The global settings allow you to decide whether attacks will destroy weak blocks or even stronger ones, and whether doing so will drop items. You can also determine if the Transformers can trample nature or small mobs as they stomp around, and whether ramming into creatures at high-speed will hurt them.

Last but not least, the add-on comes with a PvP Battle Computer control panel that allows you to quickly set up deathmatch, team deathmatch, or last man standing games. Pick your time, size of the arena, and number of rounds, and get straight into the action.

The Minecraft Transformers add-on is out now via the Marketplace, priced at 1,340 Minecoins (approximately $7.99 / £7.99). You can grab it here if you're ready to transform and roll out.

It's been a while since I last started a new Minecraft adventure, and this has certainly given me the itch - I quite like the idea of proceeding as though it were a regular playthrough, but with the incredible powers of the Autobots and Decepticons to speed me along the way.