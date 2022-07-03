Minecraft now features a tribute to Technoblade

On June 30, Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Alex a.k.a. Technoblade passed away from cancer at the age of 23. Tributes have poured in, including from developer Mojang itself – which has also added a more subtle but sweet memorial to the streamer in Minecraft itself.

As spotted by Fortnite leaker Santa ‘iFireMonkey’ Ricky and shared on Twitter, the header image on the Minecraft launcher has been subtly changed since Technoblade’s sad passing on Thursday. There’s always been a pig on the top-right of the launcher’s image, but now the pig is wearing a crown – which was Technoblade’s avatar, both in Minecraft and elsewhere online.

Technoblade streamed Minecraft from around 2013 onwards and was well-known in tournaments and PvP challenges, with videos including beating Minecraft hardcore with a steering wheel controller.

They added a crown to the pig in the Minecraft Launcher to represent Techno, W pic.twitter.com/qQPzbLgvZG — 🎄 Santa Ricky (@_FireMonkey) July 2, 2022

Mojang posted a more direct tribute message on the Minecraft account as well, expressing how “heartbroken” the team is at Technoblade’s passing.

We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade. He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be missed dearly. 🐷👑🗡️ — Minecraft (@Minecraft) July 1, 2022

“He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy,” it reads. “He will be missed dearly.”