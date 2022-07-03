Minecraft now features a tribute to Technoblade

The Minecraft launcher now features a subtle but sweet tribute to streamer Technoblade, who passed away from cancer on June 30 at the young age of 23

Minecraft

On June 30, Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Alex a.k.a. Technoblade passed away from cancer at the age of 23. Tributes have poured in, including from developer Mojang itself – which has also added a more subtle but sweet memorial to the streamer in Minecraft itself.

As spotted by Fortnite leaker Santa ‘iFireMonkey’ Ricky and shared on Twitter, the header image on the Minecraft launcher has been subtly changed since Technoblade’s sad passing on Thursday. There’s always been a pig on the top-right of the launcher’s image, but now the pig is wearing a crown – which was Technoblade’s avatar, both in Minecraft and elsewhere online.

Technoblade streamed Minecraft from around 2013 onwards and was well-known in tournaments and PvP challenges, with videos including beating Minecraft hardcore with a steering wheel controller.

Mojang posted a more direct tribute message on the Minecraft account as well, expressing how “heartbroken” the team is at Technoblade’s passing.

“He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy,” it reads. “He will be missed dearly.”

