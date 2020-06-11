Minecraft trident: enchantments, recipe, and how to farm

The Minecraft trident has been in Minecraft Java Edition since the Aquatic update (Java Edition 1.13) as a rare drop from Drowned enemies. The trident is easily one of the best Minecraft weapons as not only can it be used in melee and ranged combat, but even its non-enchanted form can dish out more than a diamond sword, although its attack speed is a little lower. Plus, if you work on your aim you can throw a trident up to 80 blocks away.

Interestingly, you cannot craft a Minecraft trident, so you can’t actually find a recipe for this underwater weapon. Instead, you’ll need to grab one of these from the cold, dead, soggy hands of a Drowned mob, one of the new zombies introduced with the Aquatic update.

The fact that the Minecraft trident is a mob drop and as powerful as a diamond sword makes it an excellent weapon early into your Minecraft adventure, provided you’re strong enough to take out a Drowned. Below we’ll walk you through how to get your own Minecraft trident, as well as what Minecraft enchantments you can upgrade it with.

How to get the Minecraft trident

Head underwater and look for zombie mobs called Drowned. Occasionally, these chaps will spawn into the world holding a trident, so you simply have to defeat them for a chance of a trident dropping, but that chance is very small at 8.5%. However, if you’re playing in Bedrock or Pocket Edition then there is a slim chance that a trident will drop from Drowned that are not holding a trident, so it’s worth slaying any Drowned you come across while attempting to get your blocky hands on one of these. You can also use Minecraft seeds to create underwater worlds for a chance to spawn Downed zombie mobs.

In Java Edition, only 6.25% of Drowned spawn holding a trident, while the chance is slightly higher in Bedrock Edition at 15%. You can boost your chances if you have the Looting enchantment, so make sure you head out with that equipped to make your farming more efficient.

Minecraft trident repair

Those drop rates mean the Minecraft trident is pretty tricky to get hold of and you’ll likely spend hours diving around in search of one. You’ll want to farm a few of these, too, as the random durability means it’s only a matter of time until one breaks. To repair a trident in Minecraft you simply combine two tridents at an anvil.

The durability of a trident in Minecraft is the same as an iron sword – 250 – and the durability degrades by a single point with each use. If you don’t want to spend much time farming for tridents then consider enchanting it with Mending so the durability takes care of itself.

Minecraft trident stats for Java Edition

The trident is a very powerful and versatile weapon, with an attack speed of 1.1 and a standard attack dealing nine points of damage. Wind up a critical hit with the trident and it can take off 13 points of damage. The ranged attack deals eight points of damage, which is much more than an uncharged bow shot, but one point less than a fully charged bow shot.

Minecraft trident enchantments

The other neat feature of the trident is that it can hold unique enchantments. Here’s the full list of Minecraft trident enchantments:

Loyalty – thrown tridents return to the player after a few seconds.

– thrown tridents return to the player after a few seconds. Channeling – if a thrown trident hits a mob during a thunderstorm then a lightning bolt is summoned, dealing heaps of damage.

– if a thrown trident hits a mob during a thunderstorm then a lightning bolt is summoned, dealing heaps of damage. Riptide – throwing a trident underwater or in rain transports the player, dealing splash damage.

– throwing a trident underwater or in rain transports the player, dealing splash damage. Impaling – deals extra melee damage and ranged damage to aquatic mobs (not Drowned). In Bedrock Edition this buff extends to all mobs who are in rain or underwater.

– deals extra melee damage and ranged damage to aquatic mobs (not Drowned). In Bedrock Edition this buff extends to all mobs who are in rain or underwater. Unbreaking – increases durability.

– increases durability. Mending – when the trident is equipped, any collected XP orbs repair the trident instead of boosting the player’s XP.

– when the trident is equipped, any collected XP orbs repair the trident instead of boosting the player’s XP. Curse of Vanishing – trident disappears upon death.

And there you have it, everything you need to know to get your very own Minecraft trident, repair it, and enchant it. The trident is definitely one of the best weapons in vanilla Minecraft, so it’s definitely worth adding to your collection. You can also create and customise a Minecraft shield to use alongside your Minecraft trident to take down enemies, especially if you’re venturing to the Minecraft Nether.

If you’re looking to increase your Minecraft know-how a little further, then check out our cool Minecraft houses list, or our list of Minecraft tower designs to get your creative juices flowing.