Minecraft tuff golem guide for the mob vote 2022

The Minecraft tuff golem could be the next mob added to the sandbox game if it wins this year’s Minecraft Live mob vote. The annual mob vote is easily one of the most hotly anticipated features of Minecraft Live, alongside the announcement of the next big Minecraft update. Three mobs go up for vote, and two are forgotten about, sadly never to see the light of day.

Following the reveal of the cheeky Minecraft rascal and the questionably-but-accurately named Minecraft sniffer, the tuff golem has been announced as the third and final mob for which you can vote ahead of this year’s Minecraft Live. We’re here to make sure you’re fully equipped to make the right choice, so here’s everything we know about Minecraft’s tuff golem.

Minecraft tuff golem details

The Minecraft tuff golem is presumably made to resemble the tuff block, which was new to the Caves and Cliffs update. The small, grey statue doesn’t quite stack up to the iron golem in terms of size, or even the snow golem, but has its own unique selling point as a moving art piece – or at least this is how it has been sold to us in the official blog post.

Unlike the rascal or the sniffer, the tuff golem will need to be built, and can even be made to match your decor by placing a coloured wool block in its crafting recipe. Once built and placed, the magical statue will sporadically come to life, picking items up around it, and returning to its original location. Again, not so much a use as it is a decorative instalment, so perhaps a good choice for builders over adventurers.

How to vote for the Minecraft tuff golem

This year, the mob vote will take place in the 24 hours before Minecraft Live, as opposed to during the event. To cast your vote, sign into the Minecraft Launcher or Minecraft.net with your Microsoft account, or drop into the special Bedrock server, from October 14.

Now all three mobs have been revealed, it’s time to decide who’s got your vote. If you’re unsure, maybe take a look at the current Minecraft mobs to see what we’re missing, and familiarise yourself with each of the new mobs’ unique mechanics.