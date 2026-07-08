Minecraft finally adds seats after 17 years, but the potential for builders is even bigger

A new Minecraft update is here, and after 17 years, Steve can finally sit down. That's right, Mojang has officially added the ability to plonk your butt down onto a comfy cushion as part of its latest Java Snapshot and Bedrock Preview patches. The latest incarnation of what will eventually become the third Game Drop of 2026 actually introduces two new ways to rest, one for the home and one for the field. Both have potential that stretches beyond simple utility, however, as the developer continues to hand building enthusiasts more tools to be creative.

"Weary from all that hiking? Seek out an abandoned camp to rest your blocky bones on the Cushion," Mojang teases. The new point of interest was introduced two weeks ago with the first test build for the upcoming Minecraft Game Drop, alongside the arrival of a new Dappled Forest biome. It's been a great time to be a builder, giving us long-requested additions like the Poplar Wood set, Wool Stairs and Slabs, and even bouncy Shelf Mushrooms that are ideal for establishing both form and function. Mojang even confirms that, yes, it's seen you using the Poplar Trapdoor as a toilet seat, and it's impressed by your creativity.

If you need to take a load off after all that construction, now you can. Enter the Cushion. After decades of squatting awkwardly in 'chairs' made from Wood Stairs, Minecraft finally has a proper, official seat. Take three Wool Slabs (in any of the 16 colors), and you can make a square Cushion to rest on. They need to lie on a supporting block, but they don't have collision, which means you can put it on the lower part of Wood Stairs to make an instant chair design. Mojang has clearly already anticipated this as a popular trick, ensuring there's no awkward clipping.

The Cushion is actually remarkably flexible in what you can place it on, meaning it's perfect for all manner of decorative purposes, whether you're setting a carpet or rug to relax on, or using it to top off an object's design. You can place one on a Button or Pressure Plate, although it'll depress and break the Cushion when you sit on it. This doesn't seem to happen with Trapdoors, however, so that's yet more potential for seat creation. How about a lovely, gentle stair set in the color of your choosing when combined with snow stacks? The possibilities keep coming.

What if you've had enough rest and want to explore? The Straw Bed is your new best friend. Take three Hay Bales placed in a row, and you'll get four of these (which stack up to 16). These allow you to sleep through the night, but won't set a spawn point, so they're perfect to take on your adventures for those moments when you wish you could fast-forward to morning without committing to your new location. They're single-use and break when you wake up, but cheap enough to bring several with you. Plus they can also make nice decorative items in their own right.

Minecraft Java 26.3 Snapshot 3 and Bedrock Preview 26.40.30 are live now, including the new Cushion and Straw Bed items. You can simply switch to the test build via the Minecraft launcher if you're ready to take a load off your feet. I'm already impressed with the creative ways people are discovering to use these in their builds, so it promises to be an exciting time ahead.