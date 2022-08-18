The Minecraft Vanilla Cape is a weird mystery

The Minecraft Vanilla Cape has players stumped. Minecraft has plenty of cool capes. Did you know that? It’s one of those item slots in the sandbox game that a lot of people probably don’t pay much attention to, but they’re there if you want them. A few of these items are for doing things like migrating your Mojang account, or attending events, but an upcoming one requires you to have already done something.

The Minecraft Vanilla Cape is, at this point, a weirdly well-known secret. This is because an article went up earlier this week on the official Minecraft site talking about the cape, but was then taken down a couple of hours later. It’s an incredibly strange state of affairs, and there’s no reason as to why that’s the case.

Phoenix SC posted a video on the whole debacle, and even made a mockup of the cape as well if you want to see it in action. The short version of this whole story is that Mojang put up a post, which we’ve just linked to but returns a 404 ‘not found’ error, and then took it down. It explained that players who had bought both the Bedrock and Java versions of Minecraft prior to June 6, 2022, would get a fancy Vanilla Cape.

However, the page was then taken down a few hours later, and can now only be seen on the Wayback Machine, which is just very odd. There’s nothing especially sordid about the article, nor does it seem like something that’s been announced early. We’re in the dark as to why it was taken down, but it definitely was. According to the wiki, the cape was also announced on the Minecraft Discord server, so why was the post removed?

