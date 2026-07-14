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Verity as they appear in Minecraft through PnTMC's mod

Verity Minecraft mod surpasses 4.9 million downloads in under a month as viral horror sensation continues

Verity continues to create a spin outside of the series itself, with mods amassing millions of downloads collectively in just under a month.

Ava Thompson-Powell
Ava Thompson-Powell Contributor
Ava is a fan of all things relating to The Sims and Dead by Daylight, to immersive RPGs, MMOs, and cozy games
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If you've not been living under a rock for the past couple of months, you've very likely heard of the initially unassuming and rather helpful Verity in Minecraft. Multiple mods have appeared on sites like CurseForge since, attempting to recreate the horror atmosphere in the viral video that introduced the yellow, smiley-faced orb - and a Bedrock Edition mod seems to have taken the cake.

Mojang's survival game has seen its fair share of horror legends over the years, from Herobrine to Entity 303, and with the Verity YouTube video amassing over 20 million views since it was published in May 2026, it looks like we're in the midst of the dawn of a deceptively friendly-faced tale to tell for years to come.

Uploaded to CurseForge on Tuesday, June 16, PnTMC's Verity - Bedrock Edition mod has amassed over 4.9 million downloads in only 28 days. It brings the personal helper friend out of YouTube and into your own Minecraft game - and is one of three mods officially supported by series creator ThatMob. You can throw Verity around, pick it up, and even ask it questions via text in-game (or listen to a song, just like in the video), and it'll respond to you in the same way. Play with the mod for long enough, and eventually, you'll have a chance to see a nightmarish sight.

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Comparatively, Undertalelover's mod, also for Bedrock Edition, has gained a total of 2.8 million downloads at the time of writing. Said to bring "the mysterious entity from the viral Minecraft horror series into Minecraft Bedrock Edition," it's the second most successful mod so far. VarmiteYT's mod seems to be the only officially supported Java Edition mod based on Verity for those using that version of the game, and since it was created just shy of two weeks ago, has racked up a staggering 800,000-plus downloads in total.

How these mods continue to develop and evolve over time isn't yet clear, but even in their earlier stages, Verity is ready to answer whatever you might have to ask it. Just be careful out there at night.

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