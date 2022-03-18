The latest Minecraft Zelda: Breath of the Wild build is stunning

We’ve seen a few Minecraft builds inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Reddit, though the latest may be our favourite. The two games go together like diamonds and sticks. At least, that seems to be the case if you check out what the Minecraft building community is up to on the subreddit every so often.

Reddit user lg_cuber started by sharing a build of the Temple of Time on the subreddit. It turns out, though, that this doesn’t even represent an iota of what they’re undertaking. While the temple is undoubtedly impressive, it turns out they’re actually recreating all of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in Minecraft.

As for the scale, the builder explains that recreating the game to a 1:1 scale would leave poor old Steve feeling too small. So, it’s going to be close to that scale, but in a way that feels more natural in Minecraft. They’re using a mod called WorldEdit to copy and paste certain areas, and even instantly fill parts with blocks. WorldEdit can even be used to rotate entire builds, which is very handy. They’re also using WorldPainter. (Don’t worry too much about how long this would take if you were to attempt it brick by brick.)

Another player who decided to take on the challenge of recreating Breath of the Wild in Minecraft decided against releasing it as they were worried about it being flagged for a copyright violation. LG_cuber, though, doesn’t seem fazed by that and plans to make the map available for download once it’s done.

In other news, Minecraft’s first 1.19 snapshot is here, and we’ve received some lovely mangrove builds as a result. We don’t have a Minecraft 1.19 release date just yet, but we do have a handy link you can click to read all about it.

Image credit: lg_cuber / Reddit

