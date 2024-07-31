There are many jobs I feel unqualified to do. One of them would be to work as an air traffic controller – I simply couldn’t be trusted with keeping thousands of lives safe as they sail through the skies in metal tubes. Thankfully there are ways to try out this job without having to actually put people in danger, and new minimalist sim Mini Airways certainly fits the bill.

At first glance Mini Airways seems to share some DNA with other titles like Mini Metro, but it definitely takes a different approach once you look past the semi-similar minimalist themes. For a start, it’s considerably less abstract as Mini Airways is a fully detailed management game, albeit one that cuts back some of the complexities. You’re tasked with keeping the skies moving correctly, ensuring planes land and take off without incident, all while helping them avoid no-fly zones, terrain hazards, and anything else that could cause problems.

There’s plenty more going on under its hood, however. What Mini Airways promises is to introduce roguelike elements into the mix, making sure that you’ll have to stay on your toes no matter how competent you are as an air traffic controller. You might have to handle incoming VIP flights, Air Force One might want to touch down causing you to shuffle everything around, or something akin to US Airways Flight 1549 (aka the Miracle on the Hudson) might occur.

The roguelike-adjacent nature of the game also expresses itself in frequent upgrades you can unlock, with three to choose from at the end of each day. These can range from planes being able to do faster turns to increased airspace capacity, which all helps keep things moving when the game ramps up the difficulty. With three different modes to try over 15 maps that use real-world locations, there’s a surprising amount of game on offer here. Players will also be able to edit and customize their experience with mods and editable maps.

If all this sounds like something you'd like to put through its paces, Mini Airways is out now and you can save 10% until Tuesday August 13.

