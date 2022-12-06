This PS5-sized gaming PC can still hold an Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti

A gaming PC enthusiast has shown just how small custom setups can be with a rig that’s just barely bigger than a PS5. Despite this dinkyness, it proves that size doesn’t have to come at the sacrifice of power, boasting impressive specs like one of the most powerful Nvidia cards of the previous generation.

In a post on Reddit, user Privaterbok gives a nice overview of their gaming PC, which is built inside a Fractal Design Ridge case. Seated next to a PS5, the rig looks as though it could give the Sony console a run for its money in terms of saving space.

As for what’s inside, the setup sports an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU as well as an Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti FE, the latter of which sits snugly inside the case. As far as the best gaming PC options go, this one seems pretty beastly, with Privaterbok saying they are able to run Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in 4K, though they don’t mention what setting the game is at, or what the framerate is.

Image credit: Privaterbok

Interestingly, there’s also a ten-year-old Intel i3-530 processor as well as two early Intel 2.5 SSDs, though Privaterbok says these are for decoration. Speaking of cosmetic additions, another user on Reddit has noted the Hot Wheels Jurassic Park truck that’s subtly been placed under the fan, which is a nice touch.

This pint-sized Fractal Design Ridge build shows that custom systems don’t need to be massive even to accommodate something as huge as a 3090 Ti. If you want the best mini gaming PC you can find, there are plenty of options for saving space. It’s even possible to build an Nvidia rig inside a drawer to really condense your workspace down.