This beautiful Metroidvania blends Hollow Knight Silksong and Nier Automata, and I hate that it's slipping under the radar

I didn't really go into MIO: Memories in Orbit expecting much. I didn't play the demo, nor did I even know it existed until it was released this week. However, I was instantly captivated by the art style, and even though there are a couple of issues that keep it from reaching Hollow Knight Silksong levels of quality, it's one of the most beautiful Metroidvania games I've ever played, and you can grab it at a great discount at launch.

MIO: Memories in Orbit puts you in the shoes of the titular Mio, a nimble little robot that awakens in the abandoned sci-fi-style ark, The Vessel. The whole map is strewn with debris, and after a Kingdom Hearts-like intro, you're off to discover your place in this intriguing world, while working to prevent The Vessel's shutdown.

Like any other Metroidvania, MIO: Memories in Orbit requires tight platforming and brief spells of combat, forcing you to navigate through traps and past the odd locked door. At first, with loads of information to take in and NPCs to speak to, it can feel confusing and overwhelming, like trying to communicate with someone in a different language. However, developer Douze Dixiemes clearly made this with a lot of passion, and as you start to get comfortable in its world, you'll realise that it seems to have been crafted with Metroidvania fans in mind specifically.

Combat is probably its weakest area. Compared to the skill and flurry of attacks that Silksong allows you to perform, MIO: Memories in Orbit is fairly basic, with a short combo of attacks and skills like grapple or dodge that you learn later. MIO does have an interesting gimmick, though, with the ability to install or uninstall abilities in Nier Automata-style, allowing you to adjust MIO to your playstyle.

However, it's only second to the gorgeous world. I cannot stress this enough - MIO might be one of the most stunning games I've ever been fortunate enough to play, with a cel-shaded style matched beautifully with watercolor hues. Is it as much of a masterpiece as Silksong? No, and that's fine. We can't expect diamonds constantly, or else they'll lose value. However, it's arguably more beautiful, and considering the core experience is still absolutely great, it's a good choice for anyone looking for their next hit after Silksong.

MIO: Memories in Orbit is now available to play, and the cheapest place you'll find it is for just $17.59 / £14.95 at Fanatical, a 12% discount and a lower price than it is on Steam right now. Not bad for a new release, and as a cheap little indie treat, it's well worth the price.

We're going to have to wait a while for any further Hollow Knight content, so if you're hoping to play something to pass the time, I'd suggest giving MIO: Memories in Orbit a shot.