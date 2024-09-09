If you’ve been eagerly awaiting some Stardew Valley competition, it looks like you’re going to need to wait a little longer. The bad news is that the upcoming life sim RPG Mirthwood has been delayed. Your adventures across a medieval fantasy homestead will have to wait. The good news, though, is that Mirthwood still has a demo you can try on Steam in the meantime.

Created by the two-person team at Bad Ridge Games, Mirthwood is a little bit Stardew Valley, a little bit classic RPG, a la Skyrim, and a whole lot of life game. Set in a medieval fantasy world, you manage your homestead, explore a hand-drawn open world, battle rogues and knights, and socialize with NPCs.

Mirthwood was supposed to launch in a matter of days on Wednesday September 11, but Bad Ridge has decided to delay the game by a couple of months. I know delays are never what anyone wants to hear but they’re always in service of making a game better, and you can’t argue with that.

“We want Mirthwood to be the best it can be on day one,” Bad Ridge Games’ Daron Otis says. “As a small, passionate team, we’ve worked tirelessly to create a world that players will love, but we felt there were still key areas, like performance optimization, localization, and some of the systems, that need to be fleshed out and more attention before launch.”

Bad Ridge is also planning to update us all on the Mirthwood roadmap shortly, with the first patch initially scheduled for October. I imagine a lot of this will be moved around thanks to the delay, but you can expect a new fishing mechanic, more quests, festivals, overhauled relationships, and even NPC funerals.

That’s not all either, as full-blown modding support and co-op functionality are planned, which should expand Mirthwood’s horizons dramatically. If Stardew can manage it, why can’t anyone else?

Bad Ridge has delayed the Mirthwood release date from Wednesday September 11 to Wednesday November 6, with an updated post-launch roadmap on the way. You can still wishlist the game on Steam here.

If you just can’t wait a little longer for Mirthwood, we’ve got all the best farming games and indie games you need to check out in the meantime.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.