In the wake of Dark and Darker, we’ve seen several other fantasy RPG adoptions of the PvPvE extraction format popularized by the likes of Escape From Tarkov. While games such as Dungeonborne and Dungeon Stalkers focus on more tight, enclosed spaces and old-school action, Mistfall Hunter promises a much more high-octane spin with combat resembling the best souslikes. The closest thing yet to an Elden Ring extraction game, you can sign up now for a chance to join its upcoming closed beta test.

Taking place in the aftermath of Ragnarok, Mistfall Hunter exists in a world of post-apocalyptic Norse mythology where the death of the gods has left behind a corrupting fog known as the Gyldenmist. Sweeping across the lands, this essence distorts the very souls of those it infects, driving those few that remain to madness and mutation alike. You step into the shoes of a Gylden Hunter, braving the mists in an attempt to restore hope to the half-ruined last shelters of humanity.

Of course, this is an extraction RPG, meaning you’ll have to put it all on the line when you head out into the mist. Die out there, and everything you’ve collected – and everything you took with you – is lost. But bring down fallen heroes or the lost demigods, and you can claim impressive rewards such as gear and valuable Gyldenblod, essential to the potential restoration of normality. Or, if you prefer, you could instead turn traitor on your fellow hunters, claiming their spoils as your own.

What really makes Mistfall Hunter stand out to me in the space is its beautiful outdoor environments, corrupted lands filled with gloriously grim beasties and titanic tyrants inspired by Norse legends, and its slick combat reminiscent of the best soulslike games. Leap into the fray with God of War style shield bashes, carve through your foes as a dual-wielding assassin, unleash chaining lightning arrows on groups of draugr, or throw caution to the wind with a colossal two-handed mace.

Mistfall Hunter is set to launch in 2025, but you can sign up now to register your interest in joining a future closed beta test. Simply head to the game’s official website to put your name down, or head over to Steam to wishlist it if you just want to stay up to date.

Alternatively, dive into one of the best multiplayer games on PC right now to prove that you’re the best around, or discover other magical worlds in the best fantasy games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.