There’s been a great crop of minimalist strategy games recently. One of this year’s best entries to the genre, for example, is Thronefall, which boils city building and tower defense down to their essence. There are also similar approaches to find in everything from Dorfromantik and Bad North to Mini Metro. Now, another game created in this vein has been announced through Monarchy, an approachable side-scrolling strategy game that looks to have taken clear inspiration from the Kingdom series.

Like Kingdom, Monarchy is a 2D strategy game where players manage their realm by riding its king back and forth across his lands while he commands followers from horseback. The goal is to build out a base and raise an army capable of setting out to conquer enemy lands or defend against attacks. This force head into battle automatically once it encounters targets, which does away with the more typical military micromanagement found in the genre.

There are also resources to collect in order to build out Monarchy’s bases, which involves spelunking through caves, defeating bandits, and using an archer to hunt wild game. These features, like much of the rest of the experience, are themed around seasonal activities, with winter bringing nightly enemy attacks, sieges taking place in autumn, and bandit-fighting occurring in the summer. All of this is playable in co-op as well.

Monarchy is set to launch on November 6, 2024. Wishlist it or check out more details on its Steam page right here.

