Monster Hunter Outlanders is bringing Capcom's best action games to a whole new format. While we've had a few different takes on the Monster Hunter formula over the years, such as the turn-based battles of Stories, this latest mobile-only release aims to offer something closer to the traditional combat the series is famed for. It's coming to both iOS and Android as a free-to-play game, and ahead of its upcoming beta test, I attended a preview session with Outlanders producer Dong Huang of Timi Studio Group, where we got a better look at what's in store.

Much like the initial reveal trailer suggested, the gameplay I'm shown of Monster Hunter Outlanders looks like a pretty respectable recreation of the full-scale experience, and Huang says the team is hoping to "preserve the authentic action and fun of Monster Hunter while adding controls designed specifically for this title." In a world where the likes of Genshin Impact run on mobile, that perhaps shouldn't come as too great a surprise, although the remote nature of our preview means I can't confidently say how well Outlanders will actually perform on modern devices.

Nevertheless, at a passing glance, it looks like the Monster Hunter you know. Our adventure takes place on the mysterious island of Aesoland, where a special substance is causing the emergence of 'radiant species,' more aggressive and powerful variants of familiar monsters that are prone to becoming frenzied mid-fight. Combat is real-time, and there are five weapons currently playable in the TGS build: Greatsword, Longsword, Dual Blades, Bow, and Heavy Bowgun, but more are to come in the future.

I ask whether we can eventually expect to see all fourteen options in the current lineup, and while Huang doesn't confirm that, he says, "For our TGS version, there will be some traditional and original weapons from the Monster Hunter series. There are a lot of fantastic and amazing weapons in Monster Hunter; we will not be ignoring that, and we do have plans to bring that to our players one by one, to enrich your game experience overall."

Rather than the more nuanced button combinations of the PC and console games, Outlanders uses a multi-button setup that allows you to trigger attacks and follow-ups with single taps. That means more icons on screen, but it should help retain the feel of some of Monster Hunter's more intricate and flowing weapon types without the need for a complex control scheme. You're also able to lock onto specific parts of the monster to make targeting weak spots easier.

Adventurers are split into three class types. 'Assault' is all about dealing damage, 'Disruptor' offers crowd-control tools and ways to weaken monsters, and 'Support' brings buffs, heals, and ways to rescue squadmates from trouble. Each also has its own buddy type: Assaults get a classic Palico, Disruptors pair with a Rutaco (a cute little monkey), and Supports are joined by a Trillan (a blend of owl and eagle).

Along with the ability to customize the look of your 'fated adventurer' from scratch, I also saw some of the other hunters set to join the fray. Midori is a stylish Assault Longsword user with a penchant for counters, while Pepe is an upbeat Disruptor wielding a Heavy Bowgun. At certain times during battle, you can team up for powerful 'co-op' skills' where the full team focuses on a single part of the monster to deal devastating damage.

Huang says the Outlanders experience is designed to be "chilled and relaxed" and "not too time consuming," and I quickly noticed some concessions to the format. Enemies flash red before dangerous attacks, such as Rathian's tail spin - perhaps a necessary inclusion when you're dealing with the smaller screen size of a mobile device, where traditional visual tells are a little tougher to spot.

Aesoland is divided into several regions, and the one present in the Tokyo Game Show build is the Grand Archipelago. This is found in the ocean to the island's southeast, and features a vibrant, colorful ecosystem consisting of all manner of fungi and marine algae. As for the creatures, I only saw Rathian, Rathalos, and Pukei-Pukei in action, but some of the armor on show suggests the presence of both Paolumu and Diablos.

Is there a chance we see Outlanders come to other platforms? For now, Huang says Timi Studio is focused fully on the mobile version and has no other plans. I wouldn't hold your breath, either; if you're craving Monster Hunter on the move, I can certainly see Outlanders scratching that itch, but its relative mechanical closeness to the likes of World, Rise, and Wilds means that if you're by your PC you'll probably be better served playing one of those.

The first Monster Hunter Outlanders closed beta is planned to take place in November. Details and sign-up information are available via the official website.

