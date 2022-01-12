Monster Hunter Rise doesn’t have all its DLC on PC yet

Monster Hunter Rise is out now on PC, but if you’re coming over from the Switch version, you might not be able to find your favourite bits of cosmetic flair on Steam right now. Capcom has notified players that it’s going to take some extra time for everything that’s come out for the original version to make its way to PC, and that may in turn impact the availability of certain DLC bundles in the hunting game.

If you check the Steam page for Monster Hunter Rise, you’ll see that there are already 100 pieces of paid DLC available. These range from pieces of layered armour that you can wear at all times to outfits for your Cahoot and Palico. There’s plenty to choose from, but buying them now could mean missing out on a better per-item price in a bundle, but those haven’t yet arrived on Steam.

On the Nintendo eShop, you can buy Monster Hunter Rise DLC packs that include layered armours, makeup looks, voices, pet outfits, and more, and these items are discounted as part of each bundle. Capcom says the packs will show up on Steam once each individual item has arrived on PC.

In other words, if you plan on purchasing a lot of cosmetic extras for your Monster Hunter Rise hunter, you may be wise to hold off until more of what’s available on Switch arrives on Steam.

