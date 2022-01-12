Monster Hunter Rise reaches Steam’s top ten just hours after launch

Monster Hunter Rise is already, er, rising up the Steam charts, and is now sitting well-nestled within the platform’s top ten games. Either way, it seems players have been eager to ditch the visual limitations of the Switch to get a smoother and sharper version of Rise – and maybe we’ll get the best of both worlds at the Steam Deck release date.

Monster Hunter Rise hit a peak concurrent player count of 90,773 just a handful of hours after launch today, as SteamDB shows. That’s the eighth-biggest peak on the platform today, putting rise just between hits like Rust and New World. That impressive record is, however, no match for its predecessor – Monster Hunter World reached a peak of 240,872 players on its release date, and that peak rose to 334,684 a few days after launch.

In our Monster Hunter Rise PC review, Dave awards it a 9/10, and suggests that “If you haven’t played a Monster Hunter game yet, this is the best one to start with.” Other scores have been similarly positive.

Reviews from Steam users have been similarly positive, though some players are reporting issues with creating save games. There’s a demo you can try out for yourself, too.

