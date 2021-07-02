Monster Hunter Stories 2 roadmap details five free post-launch updates

Capcom already announced that you get to get a Palamute in the first free post-launch update for Monster Hunter Stories 2, and the studio really could’ve stopped there. What more do you need than the option of a fluffy canine companion? Well, the devs are really going above and beyond here, as they’ve just released a full roadmap detailing the first five free updates coming after launch.

The Palamute will arrive in Title Update 1 on July 15, and you’ll be able to grab it from an egg you’ll find in a featured co-op expedition quest. Title Update 2 on August 5 will bring us Kulve Taroth, a monster you’ll only be able to find in a co-op quest – it’s not tamable, but you will be able to farm resources for equipment from it. Hellblade Glavenus and Boltreaver Astalos will both appear as tamable monsties in TU2, though.

Title Update 3 will bring us Soulseer Mizutsune, Elderfrost Gammoth, and Oroshi Kin as monsties, while Title Update 4 will bring us the monsties Dreadking Rathalos and Molten Tigrex. TU4 also adds a higher-difficulty battle against Kulve Taroth, which will once again be exclusive to the co-op quest. Both these updates will land in September, though neither has a specific release date.

Title Update 5 rounds out the announced updates in October, and will add Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian as monsties, alongside a high difficulty co-op quest featuring an as-yet-unnamed “special monster”.

The Palamute in TU1 will be available relatively early in the game, but everything else introduced in later updates is intended as post-game content, for after you’ve finished the story.

You can see some of the post-launch content in action in the video above, starting at the 39:05 mark.

We’re already feeling good about Monster Hunter Stories 2 in our early time with the game, and it’s good to see a vibrant set of post-launch plans in place. For now, you can hit up our big list of RPG games for something to enjoy as we await the launch of Monster Hunter Stories 2 on July 9.