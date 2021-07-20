Critter-collecting RPG Monster Hunter Stories 2 has shipped a million copies

A monster hatching from a red egg in Monster Hunter Stories 2

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin launched just 11 days ago as of writing, and in that short time it’s already shipped a whopping number of copies – over a million, according to developer and publisher Capcom.

“The numbers are in!” the studio has posted on the turn-based, critter-collectin’ RPG game’s Twitter channel. “Monster Hunter Stories 2 has shipped over one million units worldwide! Thank you, new Riders, for embarking on this adventure with us!” That’s a pretty enormous number so far and, if sales continue at that pace, we could see it start rising up Capcom’s list of its all-time best-selling games soon.

In case you’re new to the game, Monster Hunter Stories 2 – a spin-off of the enormously successful main Monster Hunter series and its latest PC release – is all about becoming a Rider who has to travel a painterly world and track down ‘monsties’ to battle alongside. In our Monster Hunter Stories 2 review, Jordan scored it a very healthy eight out of ten, summarising that “while the repetitiveness of its turn-based battle system can become frustrating, Monster Hunter Stories 2 is more than a novel twist on the main series’ core components.”

This announcement marks another big sales milestone Capcom’s seen in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the studio revealed that the latest big hit in its major horror games series, Resident Evil Village, had hit 4.5 million units sold in the two months since its launch. Phwoar.

If you’re looking to get into the game yourself, you can pick up Monster Hunter Stories 2 here, where the standard edition’s currently 16% off, as of writing.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Critter-collecting RPG Monster Hunter Stories 2 has shipped a million copies","type":"news","category":"monster-hunter-stories-2"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"Capcom","genre":"RPG","title":"Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin","genres":["RPG"]}}}}
Carrie Talbot

News editor

Published:

Carrie cut her gaming teeth on the early Tomb Raiders and a lot of Worms 2, but has since developed slightly wider interests. An avid lover of cats, coffee, and Fable, she is desperately awaiting Fable 4.

Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games