Pre-order Monster Hunter Stories 3 at 18% off with this exclusive Fanatical discount

Capcom's underrated Monster Hunter spin-off series is making a return, with Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection releasing on Thursday, March 12, 2026. While the action-packed Monster Hunter Wilds may be considered one of the best RPGs of 2025, Capcom's upcoming Pokémon-esque RPG promises more monster battling (and raising) goodness when it arrives next year. If you're itching to get your hands on the next entry, you're in luck, as Fanatical is offering an 18% discount on pre-orders of the Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Deluxe Editions of the game right now.

If you've ever felt bad about hunting monsters and scavenging their bodies for resources in Monster Hunter Wilds or World, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection may be more your pace. Rather than playing as a Hunter, you play as a Rider, befriending and raising monsters. Alongside your companion monster, known as a "Monstie," you fight against wild monsters in turn-based battles similar to (let's face it) Pokémon.

It's been a few years since the last entry in the spin-off series, with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin released in 2021, and from what we've seen so far, it looks like there are plenty of new mechanics to look forward to in Twisted Reflection.

In this game, you play as the captain of a group known as the Rangers, who search for endangered species' eggs to restore the ecosystem. This job is made more challenging by the fact that there are new, incredibly powerful Invasive monsters roaming about, who threaten to take over other monsters' territories, but who often have endangered eggs hidden away in their dens. Fortunately, you don't have to slay these monsters to retrieve the eggs. Instead, you can search for clues to cause them to retreat, allowing you to sneak into their dens while they're asleep. A much more ethical approach than in Wilds.

What we're most excited about, however, is the introduction of the Habitat Restoration system, which lets you hatch and release endangered (and normal) monster species into the wild so they can begin to repopulate and restore the ecosystem. The best part? Once their population is restored, the area's Ecosystem Rank increases, and you can find their eggs and hatch them into your own monster companions.

If you're as delighted as I am at the prospect of raising your own Monsties, you'll be even more delighted at this deal from Fanatical.

Right now, Fanatical is offering 18% off pre-orders of the Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Deluxe Editions of Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection. That means you can pre-order the Standard Edition for just $57.39 / £45.09 right now, reduced from $69.99 / £54.99. You also get a pre-order bonus: the Skyscale Queen layered armor for Eleanor.

If you want more for your money, however, we suggest pre-ordering the Deluxe or Premium Deluxe Edition, which are reduced to $73.79 / £61.49 (down from $89.99 / £74.99) and $81.99 / £69.69 (down from $99.99 / £84.99), respectively. The Deluxe Edition includes the base game, the pre-order bonus, and the Deluxe Kit, which features the following:

Additional Side Story: Rudy

Special Outfits Set:

Layered Armor for Eleanor: Royal Flair

Layered Armor for Gaul: Protective Wings

Layered Armor for Kora: Armored Beauty

Layered Armor for Ogden: Eager Explorer

Layered Armor for Thea: Sky Blue Coat

Monster Hair: Arkveld Mane, Lunagaron Fade, Mizutsune Braid

Rudy Outfits: Regal Aspect, Smooth Sailing, Velvety Fur, Aristocratic Air

The Premium Deluxe Edition includes all this and a DLC Pack, which includes:

Layered Armor for Eleanor: Foreign Dancer

Layered Armor for Gaul: Fur-tive Five Leader

Layered Armor for Kora: Attendant's Attire

Layered Armor for Ogden: Summertime Ogden

Layered Armor for Thea: Canyne Ward

Monster Hair: Malzeno Bob, Hellfire Tail, Espinas Spikes, Garangolm

Nest, Octolocks Princess, Goss Hairagy

Rudy Outfits: Rudy's Arkbelt, Scintillating Armor, Relaxed-acabra, Shogun Rudy, Rudyzeno

So, if you're a big Monster Hunter fan, don't sleep on this excellent pre-order deal. The game releases on Thursday, March 12, 2026, and we don't know for sure if this deal will still be available from that point onward.