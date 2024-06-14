We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Overlooked Monster Hunter game from eight years ago suddenly hits PC

As the wait for Monster Hunter Wilds and a new Resident Evil continues, Capcom suddenly brings a forgotten RPG to PC and Steam, out now.

Monster Hunter Stories Steam launch: A young woman from Capcom RPG Monster Hunter Stories
Monster Hunter Stories 

There’s Final Fantasy, there’s World of Warcraft, there’s Elden Ring. But if you want gigantic enemies and a supremely rich, occasionally dark fantasy world, Capcom’s Monster Hunter remains the go-to RPG. Monster Hunter Wilds may be on its way, and there are rumblings of Resident Evil 9 and possibly remakes of Code Veronica and RE Zero, but the Street Fighter studio has just delivered a nice surprise for PC players. Eight years after its original release, one overlooked Monster Hunter game is suddenly on Steam.

Monster Hunt Stories first arrived for the Nintendo 3DS all the way back in 2016. A stripped-back, streamlined RPG compared to its series cousins, combat in Stories is more turn-based and relies on a simpler ‘rock, paper, scissors’ system, whereby ‘Power’ attacks defeat ‘Technical’ ones, ‘Technical’ defeats ‘Speed,’ and ‘Speed’ beats ‘Power.’ You choose from four weapons, and the goal is to scour the huge fantasy world to hunt monsters, obtain their eggs, and hatch them for your own menagerie. If you’re looking for something to occupy time before the Monster Hunter Wilds release date, this could be perfect.

Despite the reduced weapon count, this is still a bulky Monster Hunter game with dozens of side quests to complete alongside the main story. Previously available on Nintendo consoles and mobile devices only, as of today, Friday June 14, Monster Hunter Stories has just arrived on Steam and already earned a ‘positive’ rating based on a modest number of player reviews. If you want to try it for yourself, it’s available right now for $29.99 / £24.98. Just head here.

The sequel, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, arrived on Valve’s platform back in 2021. As well as buying the original game by itself, you can also get the double pack, which will save you around $10 / £8.

