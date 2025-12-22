Monster Hunter Wilds is now cheaper than half price as a festive treat

If you've not picked up Monster Hunter Wilds yet, don't worry, you won't need to embark on a hunting expedition to find a great deal on Capcom's lauded sequel. Right now, Fanatical is offering a behemoth 53% discount on the Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Deluxe Editions of Monster Hunter Wilds - but you'd better act fast, this elusive beast of a deal won't stick around for long.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest entry in Capcom's beloved Monster Hunter series, was released in February 2025 and has held firm as one of the year's best RPGs. For those unfamiliar with Monster Hunter's premise, you play as a professional monster hunter who (accompanied by an adorable cat-like Palico pal) must protect the ecosystem's balance, largely through slaying or capturing large monsters.

In this game, your hunter's guild is tasked with exploring the uncharted Forbidden Lands, after a young boy claims his village was attacked by a mysterious creature called "The White Wraith." Your investigation will see you battling a menagerie of mammoth-sized new and returning monsters across the world's various biomes, harvesting their resources to create new weapons and gear to take on even bigger creatures.

In PCGamesN's Monster Hunter Wilds review, Ken Alsopp said: "Monster Hunter Wilds is the successor that Capcom's best-selling game deserves. It improves on almost every aspect of World to deliver a tremendous adventure that, if you can make it over the steep initial learning curve, remains the most rewarding action RPG around."

But, from experience, I can tell you that you don't need to have played other games in the Monster Hunter series to enjoy Wilds. Before playing Monster Hunter Wilds, I had never played a Monster Hunter game before. While the learning curve was indeed steep, it didn't take long before I found myself muttering, "Just one more hunt," when I should have been in bed.

If you're considering taking the plunge into your first Monster Hunter game, or simply haven't picked up Monster Hunter Wilds yet, this deal from Fanatical may persuade you.

Right now, Fanatical has slashed a huge 53% off the Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Deluxe Editions of Monster Hunter Wilds. The Standard Edition, which includes the base game, is now $32.89 / £28.19, down from $69.99 / £59.99, and the Deluxe Edition, which is usually $89.99 / £74.99 and comes with the Deluxe Pack, is now $42.29 / £35.24.

The best value for money, however, comes with the Premium Deluxe Edition, which includes the base game, Deluxe Pack, a premium bonus, and Cosmetic DLC Packs 1 and 2. Typically, this edition costs £89.99, but Fanatical has dropped the price to $51.69 / £42.29, so you can pick it up for less than the Standard Edition's usual RRP.

Don't sleep on this excellent discount on one of 2025's best games. You only have until Friday, December 26, to take advantage of this great deal. After that, you'd probably have to pay full price like a sucker.