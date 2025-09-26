Confirmation that the first Monster Hunter Wilds elder dragon is the returning Gogmazios certainly got long-time hunters like myself jumping out of our seats, but I fear it may have caused the most exciting news to slip under the radar. I'll admit to being a big Final Fantasy 14 fan, which does skew my opinion a touch, but the Omega Planetes event is shaping up to be even more impressive than World's take on Behemoth. FF14 game director Naoki Yoshida previously talked about wanting to up his team's game after feeling that it was 'defeated' by Monster Hunter's offering last time; it's going to have a tough job on its hands.

As I anticipated, the mechanical nature of Omega Planetes creates one of the most unique battles Monster Hunter Wilds has seen yet. I'd expect nothing less from the much-anticipated clash of two of the best RPGs around, and our first proper glimpse at the fight looks to be delivering. Where Behemoth encouraged players into MMORPG-style roles and made you hide behind fallen comets, Omega will have you handle dangerous Nerscylla clones that, when defeated, spawn a shield to protect you from the dimension-hopping machine's ultimate fury. You'll also bump into other fan-favorite creatures like Morbol Seedlings and Cactuars.

What's really got me sharpening my hammer, however, is the way Capcom is integrating two FF14 jobs into its new gear. The Bale Armor set grants a skill called 'Soul of the Dark Knight,' which unlocks a Monster Hunter incarnation of one of the most iconic tank abilities in all of Final Fantasy 14: The Blackest Knight. You'll use this like a consumable item, and it uses a slice of your health (presumably due to the lack of a mana system) to generate a "powerful barrier."

There's also a unique weapon skill on the Greatsword, 'Shadowbringer,' and while we aren't told exactly what it does, my best guess is that they're tied together. FF14's Blackest Knight grants you a buff if your barrier is popped by the enemy, so it'd be extremely satisfying if there was some equivalent at play here and the Shadowbringer ability grew stronger when your protective shield is destroyed.

That's not all, however; Capcom is also introducing the Soul of the Pictomancer. In previous incarnations, I might have simply expected an emote, but you're actually able to cast a three-spell sequence that deals pretty significant damage to opponents. Given that these are introduced with free updates, there's no harm in making them viable options, and it certainly fulfills the fantasy a little more completely.

This all sounds ambitious, but will it work? I'm quietly confident. If you skipped out on the Street Fighter crossover that let you play as Akuma in an arena fight, I'd highly recommend checking in with that for proof that the Monster Hunter Wilds team has the chops to come up with unique mechanics. It essentially hands you a completely original moveset of punches, kicks, and fireballs, and it felt great to unleash on the poor Ajarakan pitted against you.

Monster Hunter Wilds Free Title Update 3 launches Monday September 29. You'll need to be Hunter Rank 41 or higher and have completed the 'What Lies Ahead' mission to embark on the fight against Omega Planetes. Additionally, the fall Festival of Accord: Dreamspell runs from Wednesday October 22 through Wednesday November 12. Get all the details here.

Still trying to squeeze more juice out of your framerate while we wait on Title Update 4's promised PC fixes? Here are the best Monster Hunter Wilds settings to optimize performance. Alternatively, try another of the best games like Monster Hunter.

Which of the FF14 classes would you most like to see cross over into Capcom's universe, or vice versa? Let us know in the PCGamesN community Discord server. If Yoshida's looking for 8.0 weapon inspiration, I could certainly go for a tank wielding the likes of the Charge Blade or Switch Axe.