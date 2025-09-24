What happens when one of the biggest action games of this year launches a crossover with one of the best MMOs to ever grace our screens? Players start foaming at the mouth, and are eager for any crumb of information. Thankfully, Capcom has deemed us worthy of more information about the Monster Hunter Wilds and Final Fantasy 14 crossover today, as a part of the Capcom Online Program livestream from Tokyo Game Show. The developer has detailed two classes - or 'jobs' if you know the FF14 lingo - that are making their way to Wilds. Plus, it's given a firm release date that arrives in just a few days' time, and it's even teased what's coming in Title Update 4 later this year.

The crossover, which apparently began life when the two sets of developers got drunk together (that's what FF14 director 'Yoshi-P' told us, anyway) will see two Final Fantasy 14 jobs realized in Monster Hunter Wilds. First up is the Dark Knight, who wields a massive, formidable two-handed sword and has abilities that draw on the power of darkness. Via the new Bale Armor set, you'll have access to the Dark Night's devastating unique action, the Blackest Night, as well as an exclusive weapon skill attached to their blade, Shadowbringer.

Pictomancers, on the other hand, fight with a paintbrush. Using the art of pictomancy (pun very much intended), they can bring their paintings to life in order to deal damage with spells like Pom Motif, Wing Motif, and Mog of the Ages.

In addition to the gameplay changes, there's plenty of new cosmetics, too. There's new Palico and Seikret equipment, pendants, and gestures (including that iconic Cactuar pose). Four gestures will be available for free, but Cosmetic DLC Pack 3 will cost you. The latter includes some kind of fox tail and ears combo as well as outfits for your furry friends.

There will also be a new mission available to players who have completed the What Lies Ahead main quest.

Nu Udra is the third arch-tempered monster to be added to the game, appearing in a permanent event quest. However, Capcom also teased the fourth Title Update, which will include a fight against a mighty lava dragon creature called Gogmazios, which will release in December 2025.

The Monster Hunter Wilds and Final Fantasy 14 crossover in Title Update 3 will release on Monday, September 29. Arch-tempered Nu Udra will be available to fight a month later, on Wednesday, October 22. You can download Monster Hunter Wilds on Steam here.

