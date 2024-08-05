Monster Hunter Wilds can’t come soon enough. With crossplay, an incredibly mobile mount, and a plethora of new creatures to slay, Wilds is positioning itself as Capcom’s definitive series entry. The developer has plenty of new ideas, with the brand-new Focus Mode chief among them. While we already knew the basics, a new video gives us our best look at the mechanic yet. It’s going to be divisive, but it’ll also be groundbreaking.

Whether you’re a prospective or longtime fan, Monster Hunter Wilds’ new Focus Mode is a total game changer. With neverending, tense, and mechanically dense fights the name of the game, we finally have our first proper look at how we get even more control via Focus Mode. Once the Monster Hunter Wilds release date arrives, I fear this feature means there’s no going back to older games.

Here’s how Focus Mode works. When you use the feature, you can aim your attacks and guards, with all moves performed in the same direction that the camera is facing. Using this extra control, certain monster body parts will get wounded in the RPG, with continued attacks on those gashes doing more damage. Focus Mode even highlights monster weak points, and the brand-new Focus Strikes deal even more damage.

So Focus Mode offers you more controlled aiming for melee attacks, and while that might seem small it’s got huge ramifications. Heavy-charged attacks can be aimed with precision, weak points can be easily targeted, and wounds provide a simple objective during incredibly lengthy battles.

Capcom hasn’t made it clear if Focus Strikes will be limited in some way though, as I can imagine them being very overpowered if used exclusively. That said, Focus Mode should make those early hunts much simpler for new players, and give Monster Hunter veterans even more control over how they fight.

The new wounds are also a massive improvement to Monster Hunter World’s tenderizing mechanic. Tenderizing was much more situational in World, so seeing Wilds use the extra camera control of Focus Mode to change the mechanic to focus on specific monster body parts is a lovely improvement.

It’s not all roses for Monster Hunter Wilds Focus Mode, though, as many players are worried about what it means for the positional skills needed in previous games. “I’m kind of worried about the focus mode trivializing facing control,” ‘Tuomir’ writes on Reddit. “If you don’t need to commit to a facing and can always easily turn, that takes a significant depth out of the combat.”

Of course, you can just not use Focus Mode, but that’s not the point. Having it tied to wounds and weak points makes Focus Mode an essential mechanic, so we’ll just have to see how it shakes out closer to launch.

The official Monster Hunter channel also has new videos on Wilds’ basic mechanics and Great Sword weapon, with daily weapon videos in the leadup to Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday August 20.

If you can’t wait for Wilds there are plenty of excellent games like Monster Hunter to play on PC, besides the series itself of course. Otherwise, our Monster Hunter: World beginner’s guide will help you get started with one of the best games in the series.

