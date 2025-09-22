From the slow build-up as you prepare your weapons and armor, to the bombastic fight with larger-than-life beasts, Monster Hunter Wilds feels like a culmination of a decades-long franchise roaring into life. It's brutal, glorious action at its best, and if you've been keen to join the ranks and become the ultimate hunter in one of the best RPGs of this year, well, Monster Hunter Wilds is at its cheapest price right now, so be as quick as Seikret to get your hands on it.

Let's be honest - Monster Hunter Wilds hasn't had the best year since its initial launch in early 2025. It's nothing to do with the gameplay, but rather, even some of the best gaming PCs can struggle with performance issues. Running an RTX 4080 with a Ryzen 5 7600, I haven't experienced too many woes, but I'm warning you not to dive in with a clunky old laptop. Once that's all sorted, though, the only problems you have to worry about involve facing monsters in the wilds.

Giving you a whole new region to explore in the series' ever-expanding setting, Monster Hunter Wilds is actually an open-world game (mostly), where you'll encounter various new and old monsters as you traverse different biomes. From the sandy plains you start in, to luscious, dense forests and blazingly hot caverns, Wilds is like a highlight reel of the best parts of the series' long-running formula.

Despite Monster Hunter's ability to let you play co-op, it's also one of the best single-player games I've experienced. The story is a lot better this time, with a greater cinematic focus and one that treats you, the courageous hunter that you are, as a true badass. No longer are you the newcomer, but someone that the various humans trust to get the job done right, even if you end up being pummelled by a Chatacabra like you're an ant.

Even with plenty of role-playing elements to keep you perfecting your build, the real reason that it's worth playing is that its combat is some of the most intense and fun the series has ever been. Narrowly avoiding a monster's attack, before shoving the blade of a Switch Axe into its armored skin, is a feeling few games nail, but Wilds offers it in droves.

I'm not alone in my love for the latest entry, with Ken Allsop saying that it "improves on almost every aspect of World to deliver a tremendous adventure that, if you can make it over the steep initial learning curve, remains the most rewarding action RPG around," in his 9/10 Monster Hunter Wilds review.

Luckily, you don't have to pay a Rathalos-sized price for this beast of a game. Right now, Monster Hunter Wilds is just $47.24 / £40.49 at Fanatical, providing you with a Steam key for this brilliant entry at a huge 33% off. However, you don't have long, as this deal ends on Sunday, September 28, 2025, so you'll need to be fast.

After grabbing your copy of the newest entry, make sure to check out the list of the Monster Hunter Wilds monsters to see what you'll be facing. If hunting down those beasts has got you plenty of materials, make sure to follow our guide on the best Monster Hunter Wilds armor so you're in top shape for the next hunt.

Following a lengthy hunt with a Rathlos, escaping with your life and some new materials, you'll likely need to rest in camp. However, we don't have a camp, but we do have a PCGamesN Discord where you can hang out with like-minded hunters and discuss your favorite games or chat about which monster has given you the most trouble. We've all been there.