New Monster Hunter Wilds event adds spooky quests and, erm, salamander armor

Capcom has just fully revealed its plans for Monster Hunter Wilds' spooky season event, the Festival of Accord: Dreamspell. As well as throwing all manner of jack-o'-lanterns and cobwebs around the game's Grand Hub, new quests, Arch-tempered encounters, character outfits, and more are on the way. Oh, and a new armor set transforms you into a Gelidron, if you've always dreamt of being a human-salamander hybrid.

The new Festival of Accord: Dreamspell event isn't quite as major as, say, Monster Hunter Wilds' recent crossover with Final Fantasy 14, but it still offers up plenty of reasons to jump back into one of this year's best co-op games. While I personally loathe daily login bonuses for any game, this time around they drop Dreamspell Vouchers, which can be spent on a new special meal - Capcom's being secretive about what said meal will do, but it'll likely be worth grabbing. Halloween-themed gestures, Seikret skins, and pendants will also be dished out as free daily login rewards.

Two new limited-time quests have also been added, with bespoke rewards on offer for completing them. One titled Hirabami Harvest sends you on a resource gathering expedition in order to obtain the Harvest α Series armor and Felyne Ghost α Series Palico equipment. Both are suitably spooky, with pumpkin themes.

The quest I'm more interested in, however, is That Won't Faze Me! Again, you'll be off collecting resources to forge an armor set at the end, but you'll also be working alongside Gelidrons and "become one with the pack" - the armor set you receive at the end appears to turn your head into one of the slimy creatures, and it looks totally ridiculous.

A permanent event quest called Be Cursed, Ye Shadowy Flame also arrives with this event, upgrading the apex predator of the Oilwell Basin, Nu Udra, to an Arch-tempered monster.

Special sorcerer outfits for Alma and Erik will also be available to try on during the event, with Capcom letting you switch to their respective appearances as many times as you want. If you like the outfits, you can purchase them as part of the new Dreamspell DLC pack, so that you can keep them forever.

The Festival of Accord: Dreamspell goes live in Monster Hunter Wilds today, October 21, at 5pm PT / 8pm ET, which is 1am BST on October 22 for those in the UK. The event ends on Wednesday, November 12, so you've got plenty of time to check everything out.

If this event has you considering jumping into the game for the first time, be sure to check out the Monster Hunter Wilds system requirements. However, if it doesn't quite match your expectations and you want to go and slay some beasts elsewhere, take some inspiration from our list of the best games like Monster Hunter.

