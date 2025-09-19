Best Monster Hunter Wilds settings for optimized PC performance

Despite some big struggles early on, finding the best Monster Hunter Wilds settings is somewhat easier now that some big game updates have improved its optimization on PC.

While Monster Hunter Wilds doesn't demand the best graphics card on the market to achieve sound performance, many gamers with older kit are sure to suffer issues unless you opt for the lowest graphical settings. This is especially true when exploring densely packed areas or during intense combat situations. The Monster Hunter Wilds system requirements also highlight that older rigs will have to rely on aggressive upscaling to hit 60fps even at 1080p with low settings.

What are the best Monster Hunter Wilds settings for PC?

Upscaling: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Enable (if possible)

Enable (if possible) Upscaling Mode: Quality

Quality Ray Tracing: Off

Off Texture Quality: High

High Texture Filtering Quality: High (ANISO x8)

High (ANISO x8) Fur Quality: High

High Sky/Cloud Quality: High

High Grass/Tree Quality: High

High Grass/Tree Sway: Enable

Enable Wind Simulation Quality: High

High Surface Quality: High

High Sand/Snow Quality: High

High Water Effects: Enable

Enable Render Distance: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Distant Shadow Quality: High

High Shadow Distance: Medium

Medium Ambient Light Quality: High

High Contact Shadows: Enable

Enable Ambient Occlusion: Medium

Medium Bloom: High

High Motion Blur: On

On Vignette Effect: On

On Screen Space Reflection: On

On Scattering: On

On Depth of Field: On

On Volumetric Fog: High

High Variable Rate Shading: Off

With the above settings, I was able to play Monster Hunter Wilds at an average frame rate of 99fps with 1% lows of 51fps at 2,560 x 1,440, using an RTX 4070. At face value, these numbers suggest the game is quite smooth, but there's more to this than meets the eye.

Without frame generation, average performance is almost halved to just 53fps, with the 1% lows dropping to 32fps. I was constantly at odds with whether to keep frame generation enabled because the screen tearing would become intolerable in densely packed areas with multiple NPCs or during intense combat situations. Without frame gen enabled, these scenes are more visually stable, but you're losing a good deal of performance.

It may be worth dropping the settings to the medium preset with DLSS and no frame generation, and then capping the frame rate to reduce visual instability and input delay issues.

Monster Hunter Wilds reminds me of another Capcom game, Dragon's Dogma 2, in that it suffers from challenging optimization issues at launch. Capcom eventually worked to improve the CPU-bottlenecked DD2, but it took months.

How to improve frame rate in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds is currently a mess on PC, with performance issues being reported across a range of areas, but primarily with frame rates. We have some advice to help you get the best out of the game while these issues are being fixed by Capcom.

Frame Generation

Monster Hunter Wilds confusingly recommends frame generation without doing any kind of system benchmark, and AMD has advised that low-performance systems avoid the tool.

Frame generation is best used when already achieving solid performance of around 60fps in a game, so if your system can't achieve this, disable frame generation for now and see if this helps with the visuals and stability of your on-screen image. Sometimes a lower frame rate is better provided it is more stable, the image quality is better, and input lag is reduced.

Enable resizable BAR

Resizable BAR gives you access to your GPUs entire frame buffer, rather than breaking it up into smaller chunks. This can result in better gaming performance if a game supports the feature, although it isn't typically a feature listed in the game settings. Instead, a game will support this at a deeper level, but having it enabled cannot harm game performance if unsupported.

You can follow our how to enable resizable BAR guide to find out how to turn this feature on.

Disable VBS

You can disable Virtualization Based Security, or VBS, in Windows 10 or 11 to potentially increase game performance by up to 15%. If you're willing to start the rather drawn-out process, you can follow this guide, which will take you through disabling VBS in Windows.

Uninstall the high-resolution textures

The high-res textures pack is being reported as a major contributing factor to frame rate drops, latency issues, and frame spikes. Given that the quality of the textures is inconsistent with or without the pack, this is a relatively small sacrifice to make right now for a big return.

To disable the pack on Steam, you can right-click your install of Monster Hunter Wilds, select Properties, then DLC, and untick the high-resolution texture pack.

What are the best Monster Hunter Wilds Steam Deck settings?

Upscaling: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Frame Generation: Off

Off Upscaling Mode: Ultra Performance

Ultra Performance Ray Tracing: Off

Off Texture Quality: Low

Low Texture Filtering Quality: Low

Low Fur Quality: Low

Low Sky/Cloud Quality: Low

Low Grass/Tree Quality: Low

Low Grass/Tree Sway: Off

Off Wind Simulation Quality: Low

Low Surface Quality: Low

Low Sand/Snow Quality: Low

Low Water Effects: Enable

Enable Render Distance: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Distant Shadow Quality: Low

Low Shadow Distance: Low

Low Ambient Light Quality: Low

Low Contact Shadows: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion: Low

Low Bloom: Low

Low Motion Blur: Off

Off Vignette Effect: On

On Screen Space Reflection: Off

Off Scattering: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Volumetric Fog: Low

Low Variable Rate Shading: Off

I would not advise trying to play Monster Hunter Wilds on Steam Deck unless Capcom releases an optimization patch or a Proton hotfix arrives to improve performance.

At the time of launch, even with all the above settings turned down to their lowest and AMD FSR on Ultra Performance mode, you will rarely climb above 20fps. Given the issues I've already mentioned for PC users, I wouldn't expect this game to receive a 'Playable' rating for Valve's handheld, and I've already outlined this in my Monster Hunter Steam Deck compatibility guide.

Monster Hunter Wilds accessibility settings

Monster Hunter Wilds lacks accessibility features right now, with no colorblind mode and limited key or controller rebinding. Expected features such as subtitles (with extended customization options for text size, speaker names, and backgrounds) are available.

I do appreciate the motion sickness setting. This allows you to change the camera sway, lateral camera movement, auto-centering, motion blur, and camera distance. It will be useful for players who suffer from even light motion sickness, as the game can be harsh on your eyes, especially in extended combat sequences or during fast-moving cinematics.

How we test Monster Hunter Wilds

At PCGamesN, we use dedicated gaming rigs to test the best settings for performance and gameplay in the latest releases. The test rig used for Monster Hunter Wilds includes the following components: Intel Core i7 11700F, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 12GB, 32GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and MSI B560 motherboard. We also test using Windows 11 64-bit.

We always run our testing first at 1,920 x 1,080 to identify the best settings, then again at 2,560 x 1,440 using the same setup to gauge the difference in performance. We use CapFrameX to capture frame data and compare testing sessions. Due to the issues I've highlighted with PC performance, there isn't much to be gained from dropping the native resolution.

Does Monster Hunter Wilds need an SSD?

Yes, Monster Hunter Wilds does require an SSD, which is mentioned in the game's official system requirements. As such, you may need to upgrade to one of the best gaming SSD options to ensure you're not left with long loading times.

How to monitor performance in Monster Hunter Wilds

If you want to keep an eye on performance in Monster Hunter Wilds on PC, we have an easy method that works whether you're using an Nvidia or AMD graphics card.

For Nvidia cards, ensure you have GeForce Experience or the Nvidia App installed and the in-game overlay enabled. Then hit Alt + R in-game to bring up your performance monitor. With AMD cards, you can enable performance monitoring via the Radeon overlay using the shortcut Ctrl + Shift + O.

Alternatively, you can download free software such as CapFrameX or Nvidia FrameView to get a cleaner, more simplified benchmarking tool that works with any graphics card.

For Steam Deck or other handhelds, you can enable performance monitoring in your quick menu and cycle through various levels of detail, from frame rates to GPU and CPU usage as well as power draw.

AMD is offering Monster Hunter Wilds for free with select purchases if you're in the market for a gaming PC upgrade. You can also check out our best Monster Hunter Wilds builds for each MH Wilds weapon if you're struggling to optimize your gear.