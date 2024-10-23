Monster Hunter Wilds reveals a new volcanic biome, and you can try it very soon

Monster Hunter Wilds continues to be the game I have my eyes on above all others. The next Capcom RPG is also the most exciting upcoming PC game right now, and while we must wait until 2025 to play the full thing, you’ll be able to get a taste very soon courtesy of a new multiplayer beta. Game director Ryozo Tsujimoto also reveals a new volcanic region known as the Oilwell Basin, which appears to play host to some rather terrifying new foes.

The latest Monster Hunter Wilds showcase takes us down into the aforementioned Oilwell Basin, a grimy zone filled with ash and lava aplenty. There, we visit the local hub, Azuz, the Everforge. You’ll also have to tackle some creatures making their debut in the new RPG, including Rompopolo, which I can only describe as a nightmarish giant oil mosquito, and Ajarakan, a flaming monkey that makes the terrifying Rajang look like a playful friend by comparison.

We also get a glimpse of a mysterious creature that lives “deep beneath the basin,” one known to the people of Azuz as the Black Flame. It’s a vast, spiny, tentacled colossus that actually somewhat resembles a lava-laden incarnation of the Nakarkos from Monster Hunter Generations – although whether they’ll actually be related remains to be seen. If you simply can’t wait until next year to play, there’s fantastic news, as Capcom confirms the Monster Hunter Wilds beta date.

The Monster Hunter Wilds beta takes place from Thursday October 31 at 8pm PT / 11am ET to Sunday November 3 at 7pm PT / Monday November 4 at 12am ET (that’s Friday November 1 at 3am GMT / 4am CET to Monday November 4 at 3am GMT / 4am CET).

The beta will feature crossplay, and allow you to create your own character as well as take on the story trial against Chatacabra and an open-world Doshaguma hunt. That’s basically the section I saw during my Monster Hunter Wilds preview, which hopefully means you’ll also get to clash with other monsters such as Rey Dau. Additionally, playing in the beta will unlock a special, adorable fluffy palico pendant for the full game.

If all of that has you excited for launch, Capcom reveals the full set of its premium deluxe edition, which includes layered armor for you and your palico, two outfits for your Seikret, two gestures, two hairstyles, two sets of makeup, two chat sticker sets, and a set of layered armor Wyverian ears.

You’ll also get two additional cosmetic packs launching in the spring and summer respectively. Pre-ordering the game ahead of the Monster Hunter Wilds release date gives you the bonus of a Guild Knight set and a Hope Charm talisman.

