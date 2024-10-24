Monster Hunter Wilds system requirements suggest frame gen is required for 60fps

The Monster Hunter Wilds system requirements have been revealed as the hugely anticipated action adventure RPG prepares to launch its open beta. There are also some unusual performance notes listed on Steam, which might mean older gaming PCs and laptops will struggle to run the game.

While you won’t need one of the best graphics cards to run Monster Hunter Wilds, there are some lofty demands once you reach the recommended tier. The game also supports DirectStorage, which is only accessible with an NVMe SSD and DirectX 12 GPU. This feature also usually works better with Windows 11 as opposed to with Windows 10.

Here are the Monster Hunter Wilds system requirements:

Minimum (30fps + Quality Upscaling) Recommended (60fps + frame generation) OS Windows 10 or later Windows 10 or later GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT CPU Intel Core i5-10600

Intel Core i3-12100F

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i5-11600K

Intel Core i5-12400

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

AMD Ryzen 5 5500 RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 140GB SSD required 140GB SSD required

The Monster Hunter Wilds minimum requirements are quite high, but this is to be expected given that the game is still in beta, and lower requirements could be rolled out closer to the full release.

You’ll need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT paired with one of three gaming CPUs that Capcom has identified. These are the Intel Core i5-10600, Core i3-12100F, and AMD Ryzen 5 3600.

If you meet these demands, you can expect 30fps at 1080p, but it’s noted that this isn’t native 1080p (Full HD) and is instead 720p but upscaled. It’s assumed that this will be using AMD FSR, although this feature isn’t yet confirmed to be included in the game.

Meanwhile, the Monster Hunter Wilds recommended specs are seriously concerning, because not only are they quite high, but it’s suggested that 1080p/60fps is only possible when using frame generation and the medium graphics preset.

You’ll need an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, RTX 4060, or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. For your CPU, Capcom lists four options this time, the Intel Core i5-11600K, i5-12400, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, or Ryzen 5 5500.

Taking some of these specs, it’s expected that you could build a gaming PC capable of hitting a stable 60fps sans frame generation, at 1080p or 1440p, in games like Diablo 4, Black Ops 6, or even Hellblade 2. I’m curious to see how this plays out and whether these requirements are anywhere near accurate.

The Monster Hunter Wilds download size currently sits at 140GB, with one of the best gaming SSD options required at all tiers. As already mentioned, the game also supports Microsoft DirectStorage, but you’ll need an NVMe SSD, DirectX 12 GPU, and ideally Windows 11 to make the most of it.

If you want to know more about the Monster Hunter Wilds beta, including when it starts, ends, and how to gain access, we have you covered.

Take our Monster Hunter Wilds system requirements PC benchmark test to answer the question… Can I run Monster Hunter Wilds?