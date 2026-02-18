New Monster Hunter Wilds update delivers the explosive finale I was hoping for, and boosts PC performance again for good measure

If this is Capcom's final big Monster Hunter Wilds update, it picked the right one to go out on. The new patch is the last bullet point on the Wilds roadmap, and introduces the ultimate showdown with its flagship monster, Arkveld, along with a bonus quest that feels very much like the end of the road. The new update also adds a Monster Hunter Stories 3 collaboration, lets you head out on a mission with MH4U's Nadia, and lifts the challenge with the inclusion of ten-star fights. Plus there's even some more PC performance tweaks, putting the RPG in the best position possible to prepare for its upcoming DLC after a rollercoaster year.

It's no secret that Monster Hunter Wilds has had a rough ride, particularly on PC, where it's been plagued by poor performance. With its big overhaul a couple of weeks ago, which saw substantial improvements for many players, the narrative has finally shifted. Riding high off this momentum, Capcom has launched Monster Hunter Wilds update 1.041, which is led by new permanent event quest 'Freedom from Solitude'. It pits you against Arch-Tempered Arkveld, the toughest incarnation of the face of Wilds, and the beast is bringing in some explosive new tricks to keep you on your toes, complete with an upgraded musical theme.

As if that wasn't enough spectacle, there's also 'Proof of a Hero'. Named for the main theme of the Monster Hunter series, this ultimate encounter takes us to the Wounded Hollow arena for a test of endurance against Arch-Tempered variants of four apex monsters - Rey Dau, Uth Duna, Nu Udra, and Arkveld. All of these can also be taken on separately in new ten-star difficulty missions as well, as can Arch-Tempered Jin Dahaad (who I presume was simply too large to make it into the other bout).

As a special collaboration with the new Monster Hunter Stories 3, 'A Royal Request' brings back one of the most notorious side quest types, gathering monster eggs. What sounds simple never is, as they're tremendously fragile and carrying them will earn you attention from any nearby creatures. Fortunately, you're able to drop them at pop-up camps, and to help with this (and in general) Capcom has ramped up the maximum count of tents you can place across the Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest, and Oilwell Basin.

You're also able to spend a bit more time with Nadia, the Ace Gunner from Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate who made a surprise return during the encounter against Gogmazios. I was a little sad we didn't get to hang out with her much, and my wishes have been granted. The quest chain will see you investigating the effects of frenzy on the local ecosystem sparked by a particularly dangerous Gore Magala, culminating in a battle where you must take it on alongside her with no ability to call for extra assistance. Sadly, there's no sign of its full-grown form, Sharagu Magala, so I presume that one's being saved for the expansion.

The winning entries from the design contest have arrived. Once again, Great Sword seems undefeatable (it is the original Monster Hunter weapon, I suppose), but the fractured Shatterseal GS created by Nolan Lu is too pretty to be mad at. Meanwhile, one of the most joyful moments of the Wilds campaign has been turned into a special accessory. The SOS Meating Pendant from 'ikei' features a plushie version of the three palicos carrying a hunk of meat over their heads, as seen prior to the early battle with Quematrice.

There's some welcome quality-of-life improvements squeezed in here, too. Along with the increased pop-up camp limit I mentioned earlier, you can meld Gogma materials, and there are fast retries for Barrel Bowling. The quick-access 'quest last played' feature will now default settings like departure point to the ones you used on your previous run. The SOS search can be quickly refreshed. A menu toggle lets you 'safeguard' favorited items so they can't be used, or set it to require a confirmation first. There are some extra menu toggles and shortcuts, and all limited-time event quests that yield materials are now permanent and playable while offline.

On the PC performance side, Capcom has further reduced CPU and GPU load, and finally introduced LOD (levels of detail), which should make distant monsters less stressful on your machine. The results from early testing aren't as dramatic as the dedicated PC patch, but it's still an improvement, especially on the low end. This is how the game should have run at launch. The fact it arrived a year late is a disappointment, but it did at least get there (something I can't say for EA's Wild Hearts, which I've also been playing recently).

While this is the last big update on the cards, it's just the start of a month-long Monster Hunter Wilds anniversary celebration, making now the ideal time to return. The four Festivals of Accord will be running over the next four weeks, cycling out every Wednesday. You'll also be given another free voucher to fully edit your character and palico. There are some new event quests rolling in as well - and, as noted previously, pretty much every past mission that had a unique equipment reward has been made permanent.

Monster Hunter Wilds update 1.041 is out now. Looking at the Steam review average, the tide is finally turning. The 'overwhelmingly negative' flood of bad reviews have now almost fully recovered into the blue. The lifetime average is at 68% positive, while the 30-day view is at 70%. Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto has confirmed that Capcom is "currently at work on a large-scale expansion for Monster Hunter Wilds" akin to past Ultimates, Iceborne, and Sunbreak. News is coming in the summer, and now it finally feels like I can look forward to it with a weight lifted off my chest.