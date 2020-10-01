Get Monster Hunter World and the Resident Evil series at a monster discount from Humble

We’re entering spooky season, and you know what that means – it’s time to stock up on horror games to play over the increasingly-long nights to come. Humble has you covered this year with the Monsters & Mayhem sale, whether you’re looking to become a monster hunter or, er, a monster hunted.

If you’ve been waiting to get into Monster Hunter World (its final update just launched, incidentally), you can get the main game at a substantial 34% discount. You can get the Master Edition, which includes both the main game and the Iceborne expansion, for 33%, or if you just need Iceborne alone, the add-on is 25% off.

You can also get pretty much the entire Resident Evil series on PC here at a steeply reduced price, including last year’s excellent Resident Evil 2 remake and this year’s okay-I-guess Resident Evil 3 remake at a 50% discount. Resident Evil 7 is also up for grabs at half off, perfect if you’re looking to catch up on new-look RE ahead of the Resident Evil 8 PC release date.

There’s plenty more in the sale, too, including the Killing Floor games, Dying Light, Jurassic World Evolution and Alien Isolation, but you head over to the Humble Store for the full list of offers.

Check out our guides to free PC games or free Steam games if you’re looking for more ways to play on a budget.