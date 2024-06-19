Even with the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC finally landing in our laps, all I can think about is Monster Hunter Wilds. The next iteration in the long-running series and sequel to Capcom’s best RPG (and best-selling game) of all time is set to arrive next year. But there’s no need to wait, as right now you can grab the two latest games in the series, along with their expansions, for less than the price of a standard release; it’s the perfect chance to get over that initial learning curve so you’re ready when Wilds arrives.

With more than 1,000 hours played in Monster Hunter World and its Iceborne expansion, and around another 400 hours across Rise and its Sunbreak DLC, I can confidently say that no other game – even counting many of the best RPGs – feels quite so rewarding for your time investment. It’s good at the start, fantastic by the end, and only keeps getting better as you learn to use more weapons and expand your knowledge base.

There’s no question, however, that the toughest thing about playing your first Monster Hunter game is getting over that initial learning bump. These are deep, complex games and that’s what makes them special, but despite some improved tutorials there’s still the daunting task of choosing your favorite weapon from the list of 14, each of which plays differently enough from the others that it might as well be considered a separate game.

So why wait until the Monster Hunter Wilds release date to decide? Especially when both World and Rise can be yours at such a cheap entry point, along with their extensive expansions that are big enough to be considered basically full sequels. Both are fantastic games – World the more grand-scale adventure that brought the series to new heights as a modern RPG, Rise is a faster-paced offering that feels a little closer to the classic games but still keeps all the modern quality-of-life improvements of World.

Still not sold? Our Monster Hunter World review scores it a 9/10, calling it “one of the finest action RPGs ever made and a rich co-op title that’s only made better with the PC version’s technical improvements.” That’s a sentiment I wholeheartedly agree with and if you and your friends have always been curious, there’s no better time than now to give it a shot.

The Monster Hunter Bundle is 85% off through Wednesday June 26. It’s priced at $29.99 / £24.87 and includes Monster Hunter World and its Iceborne expansion, Monster Hunter Rise and its Sunbreak expansion, and the deluxe kits for all four games. That’s a total value of $204.92 / £169.91 for your money. You’ll find the deals over at Fanatical, with keys available to redeem on Steam – just click the button below.

Taking the plunge? Our Monster Hunter World Safi’jiiva guide will help you get your hands on some of the best endgame gear from the notoriously mighty foe. Alternatively, if you’re a big MonHun fan already and you’re looking for a new fix, take a look through the best games like Monster Hunter for other ways to scratch the itch.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.