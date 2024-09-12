If the Monster Hunter Wilds hype has you curious about the series, you’re in luck. While we still don’t have a confirmed date for the upcoming RPG, Capcom’s best-selling games are going at an incredible discount right now. This custom bundle lets you pick up the phenomenal Monster Hunter World and Rise on Steam, along with their expansions and other DLC add-ons, and you can choose exactly what you want, with a discount of up to 84% depending on your picks.

Monster Hunter World is one of my favorite games of all time. It took a few hours to really start getting under my skin, but I found that it offers an almost unparalleled level of depth and reward. The best RPGs offer you plenty of ways to customize your character’s build, and few achieve that so resoundingly well as Monster Hunter. Earning that next weapon or armor piece always feels satisfying, and you can immediately tell the difference in combat when you complete your set and unlock powerful bonuses that complement your play style.

With fourteen different weapon types to choose from, each of which could almost be considered a separate game for how distinctly they play, you can enjoy the variety at a surface level or spend hundreds of hours perfecting the finer points of just a single one. The fundamentals of those weapons carry over between games, too, so if you find a favorite now you’ll already be prepared to pick it up when the Monster Hunter Wilds release date lands.

Along with World and its vast Iceborne expansion (which itself acts as essentially a full sequel to the base game and caused my total play time to soar beyond 2,000 hours across the pair), this bundle offer includes the option to snag the also-excellent Monster Hunter Rise. While its origins as a Switch game make it less ambitious than World, the faster-paced action is just as much fun and at times reaches even more thrilling heights as you climb up the echelons of its most powerful Elder Dragons.

Fanatical’s bundle deal gives you each of the games on Steam, and the best part is that you can choose exactly which pieces you want. If you already own one of the games and are tempted to grab an expansion or some of the additional cosmetic DLC, you can do just that. The more you pick up, the less you’ll pay per item, but even with just two selected you’re still looking at a fantastic 81% discount.

The Build Your Own Monster Hunter Bundle is available via Fanatical through Saturday September 14 at 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT (September 5 at 12am BST / 1am CEST). Buy two items and pay $5.50 / £5.50 for each, buy four and get them at $5.00 / £5.00 each, or buy all eight for $3.75 / £3.75 each.

Simply click the button below to take advantage of the deal while it lasts. Or, for more, read my Monster Hunter Wilds preview to discover how the next game is building on the success of these truly special games.

Love spending time with your friends? The best co-op games in 2024 are the place to do just that. Or head over to the best action games if you’re just eager to dive head-first into some high-octane business.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.