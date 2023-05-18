Mortal Kombat 1 is the next MK game, and it arrives in September

Mortal Kombat 1 is the name of the next Mortal Kombat game. That’s right – forget Mortal Kombat 12, because as we expected the next major installment for one of the biggest and best fighting games is a complete rebirth of its universe. The Mortal Kombat 1 reveal trailer pulls no punches, with a delivery that’s as classically bloody and x-rated as ever.

We’d long suspected following the events of Mortal Kombat 11 that things were set up for a complete series reboot, and that’s now been confirmed to be the case. The incredible cinematic trailer features many of the iconic faces from the series in an all new light.

The new key feature is ‘Kameo Fighters’ – these are a unique roster of partner characters who you’ll be able to bring in to assist you during fights, and will be distinct from the main roster. Announced characters for the main lineup so far include Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Johnny Cage, and Shang Tsung – with that final fighter available to those who pre-order the game.

NetherRealm is developing the PlayStation 5 and Xbox versions of the game, while QLOC is handling the game on Steam and the Epic Games store, and Shiver Entertainment and Saber Interactive works on the Switch release.

Mortal Kombat 1 release date

Mortal Kombat 1 releases on September 19, 2023 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games store, alongside Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, and Switch consoles. Players who pre-order the Premium or Kollector’s Edition will get early access to the game on September 14. A beta test is planned in August for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

In an FAQ on its site, NetherRealm confirms that the game is set to release for $69.99 on all platforms, with the Premium Edition priced at $109.99 (with multiple bonus skins including a Jean Claude Van Damme overhaul for Johnny Cage) and the Kollector’s Edition priced at $249.99, although you do get a rather spectacular 16.5 inch Liu Kang sculpture for that money.

