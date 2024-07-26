Mortal Kombat 1 has already treated fighting game fans to a stellar lineup of post-launch characters with its first Kombat Pack – Homelander, Omni-Man, and the crew really delivered. Well, NetherRealm is showing no signs of slowing as it heads into year two, because six more incredible fighters are arriving with MK1 Kombat Pack 2, including series favorite Noob Saibot and epic crossover characters like T-1000 from Terminator.

Announced during a panel at San Diego Comic Con, year two of Mortal Kombat 1 will be known as Khaos Reigns, and it’s going to bring plenty of new story content to the fighting game. However, if you’re anything like me, it’s the new MK1 characters that you’ll be most interested in. The three crossover characters will all get various fandoms excited, and there are a couple of unexpected names in there.

While it’s great to see the T-1000 from Terminator 2 included, this wouldn’t be the first time the series has dipped into that universe though, as Arnie’s T-800 featured in the previous game, Mortal Kombat 11.

Then there’s Ghostface from Scream. Sure, a horror film icon makes sense, but not many people expected Ghostface to be up for a spot on the roster. This is of course not the masked killers’ first rodeo in videogames, as they’ve also appeared in Dead By Daylight as a killer and Call of Duty Warzone as a playable operator.

Finally, the biggest surprise of the lot is Conan the Barbarian. His strength and brutality of course makes him a natural fit, but it’s certainly caught plenty of people (myself included) off guard. This trio will join the long list of characters from other IP that have graced Mortal Kombat in the past, like the Xenomorph, John Rambo, Kratos, and The Joker.

Then there are the characters from the Mortal Kombat universe. Noob Saibot is the big name here, but he is also joined by altered versions of Cyrax and Sektor. The two robots were in MK1 at launch as Kameo Fighters, but are now becoming fully-playable members of the roster and have been reincarnated as humans. This is maybe a little deflating, having two Kameos upgraded to become DLC fighters, but they’ve at least been treated in a refreshing new way and seem to play a big part in the new story content.

The Mortal Kombat 1 Khaos Reign expansion will launch on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot will be added to the roster on day one, while Conan, Ghostface, and T-1000 will arrive later.

Alongside that paid expansion, all MK1 players will be getting a fan-favorite feature added for free. Animalities are back, baby.

Yes, those messed up fatalities where you transform into an animal and do something gruesome to your opponent to get the job done are back, and the trailer above gives a sneak peak at some of them. These include a hippo, a skeletal T-rex, and a pufferfish. It’s truly a sight to behold.

If you can’t wait until then, check out some of the biggest multiplayer games and best PC games you can play in the meantime.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.