How to get Bannerlord caravans up and running

Struggling to make your Bannerlord caravans work for you? If it’s not profitable yet and you’ve sunk time, money, and resources into making it work, here’s where you could be going wrong.

Bannerlord caravans are non-controlled AI that travel across trade routes selling goods to cities and towns. If you want to find out a bit more about caravans before you send them off into the big wide world of Bannerlord, then we don’t blame you – they’re costly, after all. A caravan will set you back around 15,000 denar and you’ll need 29 caravan guards to run one, which will have varied daily upkeep.

You can unlock caravans by speaking with merchants in villages by introducing yourself and choosing the option ‘I wish to form a caravan in this town’. Caravans can be a very lucrative business, with the added benefit of when you send them off into the wild, they’re almost not your problem anymore – you’ve just got to hope they’ll bring back the dollar.

Bannerlord caravans tips

Here are a few tips to know about caravans in Bannerlord before you make the leap into bolstering your economy:

Caravans take a few weeks to start making a profit, so if you don’t see an instant impact on your wallet, keep an eye on it over time and only make changes if there are no changes.

Once a caravan is set in motion, you can only keep tabs on profit and expenditure.

There are passive skills that improve caravans in your social trade skills that can reduce trade penalties and increase profits.

You can now auto-follow a caravan by holding the Alt key and left-clicking this unit.

If you want to get up and running quickly with your caravan in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, here’s how to make money quickly in Bannerlord. Another alternative to quick income is Bannerlord workshops, you can set them up in cities, but require a little more attention than caravans to make successful.