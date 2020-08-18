Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord cheats: how to activate cheats and working cheat codes

Bannerlord cheats are one way to help you get past some of the obstacles that stop you fulfilling your ultimate medieval roleplay, however there are very few of them in the game. This is in part because Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord is on Steam Early Access and is still missing a number of key features.

We’re definitely not complaining though, as it’s been exactly a decade since Warband released and captured the imaginations of PC gamers. Bannerlord expands on pretty much every system that made the original such a unique prospect, so it’s easy to look past some of the RPG game’s shonky feel and graphical glitches.

While you can download cheat engine mods to unlock some of the more substantial buffs and items in the game, you can also activate cheats within the Bannerlord files. There’s just the small issue that very few of these actually work. So, in case you’re curious, we’ve listed how to activate Bannerlord cheats, as well as which cheat codes work and which ones don’t.

How to activate Bannerlord cheats

If you want to stick with the limited selection of in-game Bannerlord cheats then you’ll need to do the following before starting your campaign:

Go to documents

Navigate to Bannerlords

Now configs

Next engine.config

Change the cheat_mode from 0 to 1

Save the file

Bannerlord cheats that work

Alas, only five appear to be functional at this stage.

Ctrl + H – heals your character

Ctrl + LMB – teleports you to the clicked location on the map

Ctrl + Shift + H – heals your horse

Ctrl + F3 – damages your character

Ctrl + Alt + F4 – knock all enemies unconcious

Ctrl + F6 – knocks out one of your troops

Ctrl + Shift + F6 – knocks out all of your troops

Ctrl + F4 – knocks out an enemy

We haven’t tested all of these, but these cheats are identical to those in Warband, so if you have a favourite then it’s worth checking it after activating cheats. Alternatively, you can mod the game by installing this handy developer console tool that lets you access the full console commands list.