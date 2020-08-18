Back to Top

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord cheats: how to activate cheats and working cheat codes

There are a few cheats you can activate early into Bannerlord, here's how to activate them

Bannerlord cheats

Bannerlord cheats are one way to help you get past some of the obstacles that stop you fulfilling your ultimate medieval roleplay, however there are very few of them in the game. This is in part because Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord is on Steam Early Access and is still missing a number of key features.

We’re definitely not complaining though, as it’s been exactly a decade since Warband released and captured the imaginations of PC gamers. Bannerlord expands on pretty much every system that made the original such a unique prospect, so it’s easy to look past some of the RPG game’s shonky feel and graphical glitches.

While you can download cheat engine mods to unlock some of the more substantial buffs and items in the game, you can also activate cheats within the Bannerlord files. There’s just the small issue that very few of these actually work. So, in case you’re curious, we’ve listed how to activate Bannerlord cheats, as well as which cheat codes work and which ones don’t.

How to activate Bannerlord cheats

If you want to stick with the limited selection of in-game Bannerlord cheats then you’ll need to do the following before starting your campaign:

  • Go to documents
  • Navigate to Bannerlords
  • Now configs
  • Next engine.config
  • Change the cheat_mode from 0 to 1
  • Save the file

Bannerlord cheats that work

Alas, only five appear to be functional at this stage.

  • Ctrl + H – heals your character
  • Ctrl + LMB – teleports you to the clicked location on the map
  • Ctrl + Shift + H – heals your horse
  • Ctrl + F3 – damages your character
  • Ctrl + Alt + F4 – knock all enemies unconcious
  • Ctrl + F6 – knocks out one of your troops
  • Ctrl + Shift + F6 – knocks out all of your troops
  • Ctrl + F4 – knocks out an enemy

We haven’t tested all of these, but these cheats are identical to those in Warband, so if you have a favourite then it’s worth checking it after activating cheats. Alternatively, you can mod the game by installing this handy developer console tool that lets you access the full console commands list.

Best PC hardware deals today
AMD Ryzen 7 2700 - 8 cores, 16 threads, bargain price
Product Image 1
Product Image 1
$329.00
$224.87
View
View
AMD RX 5500 XT - the new mainstream Navi
Product Image 2
Product Image 2
$179.99
View
View
Razer DeathAdder Essential - a high-precision secret weapon
Product Image 3
Product Image 3
$49.99
$26.39
View
View

Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Jordan Forward

Guides editor

Updated:

Jordan prides himself on one thing alone: being better than you at Rainbow Six Siege. Oh, and his job. He joined PCGamesN way back in 2015, and he’ll fight anyone who disagrees with him over SEO best practices.

Read More
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord release
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord battles
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord PvP

Promoted

Best free PC games

Best free PC games
The best RPGs on PC

The best RPGs on PC
Android games on PC: the best games to play on BlueStacks

Android games on PC: the best games to play on BlueStacks
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation