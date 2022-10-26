Who are the best Bannerlord companions? The follow-up to Mount & Blade: Warband is out of Steam Early Access, and it’s gone down a treat with fans of the medieval sandbox RPG. If you’ve already been exploring the treacherous and stunning vistas of Calradia, you may have stumbled across some of the best companions in Bannerlord, but if you’re on the hunt for these companions, we’ve got you covered.

Bannerlord companions are special characters you can recruit throughout the world. You’ll find them in a number of places across the map, but first, it’s good to know what benefits they provide to your party. Companions can be quite pricey, but it pays to find companions that fit your party well, depending on the skills you’re lacking or looking for. Although they act like regular soldiers and take up one space in your party size, they’re not faceless warriors. Instead, they come with skills and a name and can be incredibly valuable as their skills apply to the rest of your party.

By increasing your Bannerlord party size, you’ll be able to fit in more companions. Similar to your character, they level up their skills as you progress, so it’s worth recruiting these companions as early as possible to reap the full benefit later on in the game. Here’s how to find companions in Bannerlord.

How to find companions in Bannerlord

Firstly, bring up the Encyclopedia tab by pressing the N key, or through the clan and your character menu. Here you’ll find everything you need to know about the game, including companions. Click the heroes tab and scroll down to wanderer.

This list is incredibly handy, as it lists all the companions you can find wandering around the map. Not only that, but if you rummage through the list and find the companion you want to seek out or peruse potential new followers, it lists their skills, as well as their character information.

It will also give you the location they were last seen at, simply click the location in the top right and then the ‘track’ button and exit out of the menu – you’ll now have a waypoint towards the companion’s location. If you want to save yourself the journey you can activate Bannerlord cheats to teleport straight there.

It’s worth noting that companions move at the same speed as you, so by the time you reach the location, they may have moved on already. Still, it’s always worth checking the city’s tavern district for any recruitable companions.

Best bannerlord companions

The main thing to look for when trying to find the best companions is their suffix. These titles tend to hint towards that companion’s best stats. Here are the best Bannerlord companions suffixes:

The Golden – has riding (170), one-handed (180), polearm (190), throwing (150), and tactics (100). It’s a jack-of-all-trades.

– has riding (170), one-handed (180), polearm (190), throwing (150), and tactics (100). It’s a jack-of-all-trades. of the Wastes – a great ranged-weapon specialist with Bow (185) and Scouting (140).

– a great ranged-weapon specialist with Bow (185) and Scouting (140). The Prince – can steal lots of items for you as they have Roguery (140).

– can steal lots of items for you as they have Roguery (140). Bloodaxe, Coalbiter, the She-Wolf, or the Swordsman – all of these have Two-Handed (200).

– all of these have Two-Handed (200). The Falcon – assign this NPC an elite squad for them to lead into battle, as they have Tactics (100).

– assign this NPC an elite squad for them to lead into battle, as they have Tactics (100). The Spicevendor – has a random assortment of skills, including Crossbow (140), trade (100), and Steward (100). Best suited to running caravans and governing towns.

– has a random assortment of skills, including Crossbow (140), trade (100), and Steward (100). Best suited to running caravans and governing towns. The Swift – another good one for running towns as they have a Steward skill of 80).

That’s everything you need to know about Bannerlord companions. If you’re a bit strapped for denar, the sandbox games‘ currency, we have a Bannerlord money guide to help you take care of your finances.