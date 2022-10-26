Want to know how to increase your Bannerlord party size? The latest Mount & Blade is finally out of Early Access, If you’re keen to develop your crew in the sandbox game, but your party size is sub-par, here’s how to increase your party size in Bannerlord.

You have a certain amount of slots in to fill up, and every unit, character, or companion takes up one slot. You’ve probably realised by now that it doesn’t take long until they’re all full, but there are ways to increase your Bannerlord party size to squeeze in more units.

Increasing your party size in Bannerlord

The easiest and quickest way to increase your party size is by purchasing the Quartermaster in Steward Skill and focusing on keeping your party morale up. You can do this by feeding your soldiers a varied diet and winning battles.

Your clan tier dictates how many units you can have in your party size, increasing as you climb the tiers. If you want to progress your clan tier quickly, you can do this quickly by farming renown, winning tournaments, completing quests, and spreading the good word of your name across the kingdom.

If you’re looking for other ways to keep your party fed and watered with a sizable profit income, check out our guide on how Bannerlord caravans work and setting up Bannerlord workshops.

Additionally, the modding community has been busy throughout the Early Access period creating mods for Bannerlord, as well as ensuring fans can access all the best cheats in the new Mount & Blade. If you’re storming into battle or just milling around the map trying to make money fast in Bannerlord, but the size of your party just isn’t cutting it, here’s how to improve and increase the number of members you can have.