Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord finally has a release date

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord is an ambitious project. For the uninitiated amongst you, think of the overall world map and battle management of Total War, mixed with the wandering, talking, and slashing of The Witcher 3. The whole thing is set up as a medieval life sim, and after being in early access for over two years, courtesy of Gamescom, it finally has a full release date.

Announced at Gamescom by Turkish developer TaleWorlds Entertainment, Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlords will be coming to PC and consoles simultaneously later this year. After what has been a tumultuous development period, Armagan Yavuz, CEO of TaleWorlds, seems delighted with the progress made by the team:

“These two years have been a long and challenging road. Developing a massive and complex game such as Bannerlord, for several platforms, and in the middle of a pandemic, is no easy task – and I’m incredibly proud of our team for its relentless, brilliant work.”

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord is set for release on PC and consoles on 25 October, with pre-orders beginning today. The extent of the cross-platform functionality isn’t evident just yet, but the developer does mention in a statement made today: “we’ve found many synergies that we weren’t initially expecting between consoles and PC”.

For those still playing the early access version of the game, TaleWorlds has committed to updating this right up until the full release of Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, so expect more features and bug fixes to be implemented in the coming months.

