I was excited to to blast monochrome bad guys in Mouse PI For Hire, but now I've got to wait even longer to play it

A slick boomer shooter, with a 1930s cartoon aesthetic, where you play as a Mickey Mouse-esque detective… It sounds like the kind of idea that'd be the result of a bad (or good?) acid trip, but it's actually Fumi Games' Mouse PI For Hire. Its bizarre premise, promising gameplay, and Troy Baker inclusion have put it on the map as one of the most unexpected but exciting new FPS games, and it was set to launch by the end of this year. It's a moment that I was really looking forward to, however, it looks like I'll have to wait a little longer.

Set to appear in the Galaxies Gaming Showcase on Thursday, October 23, the chance to see more of monochromatic investigator Jack Pepper is just around the corner. We've already been treated to plenty of action-packed gameplay, with Pepper biffing bad guys with his fists and mowing 'em down with tommy guns and revolvers. However, I'm hopeful to learn more about the detective game side of Mouse PI For Hire - how we gather evidence, how we connect dots, and if we'll need to use brains as well as brawn to protect the city of Mouseburg.

It also sounds like we'll get a solid Mouse PI For Hire release date locked in during the showcase. However, Fumi Games has set expectations by confirming that its original 2025 release window has been ditched.

"Ahead of the reveal, we wanted to let you know that we have made the decision to move the launch of Mouse: P.I. For Hire from 2025 to early 2026," a statement from the studio and publisher Playside reads. "The support you have shown over the years has meant the world to us. Our single highest priority is for the game to deliver you the best possible experience, and this will help ensure we can live up to that goal."

Drat. Maybe if I just try and play Cuphead, Doom, and LA Noire at the same time it might alleviate some of my sadness. In all seriousness, this isn't the biggest of delays - that is unless the folks at Fumi count May or June as 'early.'

It's not like we're short of big upcoming PC games for the rest of the year, either, especially in the shooter department. To prepare for that onslaught of new titles, it could be time for a rig upgrade - head to our best graphics card guide to read our recommendations and find a great deal.

