Today’s free game from Epic is Overcooked-style co-op mayhem

It’s another day in the two weeks leading up to the new year, and you know that means – yet another entry in Epic’s fortnight (ha) of daily free PC games. Today’s giveaway is one for party night – a madcap take on co-op games where you’ve got to pack up and get your furniture moved.

You can grab Moving Out for free on the usual Epic Games Store promotion page from now until December 29 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

Here’s how the devs explain it: “As a newly certified Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician, you’ll take on moving jobs all across the busy town of Packmore. Smooth Moves may not be the biggest moving company, but there’s no task too dangerous or strange for this busy team of go-getters. Grow your business to brave new heights, recruit colourful customizable characters, and save your town from furniture peril!”

Check out a trailer for Moving Out below.

