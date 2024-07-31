This big box gaming PC is at its lowest price since Black Friday

Missed out on Prime Day? Amazon has just lowered the price of the MSI Aegis ZS gaming PC, making it a compelling option for gamers seeking a mid-range upgrade or their first “proper” PC. We haven’t yet tested the Aegis ZS on the team, but its system specs make it a great everyday performer.

If like me, you’re looking for a budget gaming PC that can be used for both work and play, it could be a solid choice. You get reasonable components at a reasonable price, and although the Aegis ZS isn’t the most cutting-edge rig, it’s a versatile machine capable of handling the best PC games and work tasks.

With Amazon’s current 11% discount, the Aegis ZS is a more attractive proposition for gamers wanting the best gaming PC below $1200. Find out more about the savings below.

Usually priced at $1,249, the MSI Aegis ZS gaming PC is currently reduced to $1,112.99 at Amazon, saving you $136. This doesn’t sound like a massive discount, but we’ve checked prices from the past year and can confirm that this is the PC’s best price since Black Friday last year. If you’re thinking about buying, now is a good time.

The pre-built system ships with an AMD Ryzen 7 7700 processor and an Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card, but the parts are upgradeable if you feel like you need more power later down the line. The 16GB of DDR5 memory is enough for multi-tasking, switching from game to game or task to task, without impacting smoothness or playability.

Design-wise, it’s a classic mid-tower chassis, but the black aluminum and tempered glass build is great to look at, with RGB lighting inside the case visible on one side.

The MSI Aegis ZS certainly doesn’t give you the same power as the MSI MEG Trident – but I wouldn’t expect it to, as that’s packed with ultra-high-end hardware. If you want to spend sub-$1,200 on a gaming PC that’s smooth to run and nice to look at, this could be the deal for you. Just don’t hang around and miss your chance.

Not sure whether a gaming PC is the right choice for you? Take a look at the best budget gaming laptop for alternative ideas.